Viral sensation KATSEYE sells out two nights in NYC

Grammy-nominated girl group KATSEYE had a “Gnarly” week in New York City, selling out both the Hammerstein Ballroom and the Theater at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22, respectively.

Nearly a year ago, members Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Manon Bannerman, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza, and Yoonchae Jeung stood atop the Empire State Building, bright-eyed and determined to prove they had what it takes to conquer the global pop stage. With a Coachella debut, a viral Gap campaign, sold-out shows, and two Grammy nominations, the multinational group has more than fulfilled that promise. They’ve become an unstoppable force, not only musically but in the conversations they choose to lead from LGBTQ+ support and female empowerment to self-love and the very real effects that internet bullying has had on them.

On Friday, thousands of fans of all ages flocked to Midtown Manhattan for their first world tour, Beautiful Chaos. Some lined up for hours outside the Hammerstein Ballroom just for a shot at reaching the barricade. The title of the tour felt especially apt as the venue overflowed with enthusiastic EYEKONS, KATSEYE’s devoted fanbase, to the point that some watched the performance from the exit doors.

While visibility in the packed venue was a concern for some, others felt that simply being in the room was enough to witness the women many describe as the embodiment of “girl power.” A few parents with their young children compared the frenzy to the heyday of the Spice Girls.

The moment KATSEYE walked onstage, deafening screams filled the room. It became apparent that their discography needed no introduction as thousands sang along while KATSEYE performed hits like “Gnarly,” “Touch,” “Gabriella,” and “Mean Girls.”

Crystal Madrigal, 25, a longtime supporter who was among the few fans to meet the group at the top of the Empire State Building last year, said seeing them perform in her hometown felt surreal.

“Oh my god! Their concert was absolutely amazing! Seeing the crowds these girls pulled in for both shows is literally unbelievable,” she said. “Their energy was through the roof, and so was the crowd’s! I was dancing so much and singing my favorite songs with the rest of the EYEKONS, I already miss them.”

She was especially stunned by the line that wrapped around 34th Street and 8th Avenue before the Hammerstein show. The mere sight of the masses proved to Madrigal that KATSEYE has already outgrown smaller venues typically used for a debut tour.

“When I got my tickets for the Hammerstein show, I was super excited, but when I arrived at 7 p.m. and saw the line for general admission, I literally disassociated because I couldn’t believe how long it was. It wrapped around the whole block. The pit was huge and packed all the way to the doors,” she said. “I do wish KATSEYE did bigger venues. Arenas would definitely suit them more. Their performances are meant for bigger stages!”

KATSEYE’s next stop on their Beautiful Chaos tour is on Nov. 26 in Georgia, followed by Nov. 29 and 30 in Texas, and then Arizona, California, and Washington in December.