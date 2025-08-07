Voting open for VMAs as the award show gears up for return to UBS Arena

Voting is open for the VMAs.

Voting is now open as the MTV VMAs gear up for its return to UBS Arena.

On Sept. 7, artists and celebrities will gather at venue, which hosted the VMAs last year for the first time, to celebrate the work of artists who have revolutionized the industry. The show will broadcast live starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS with a simulcast on MTV and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.

This year, Lady Gaga leads as one of the nominees with 12 nominations across several categories, including nominations in Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Best Album. Other leading contenders include Bruno Mars (11), Kendrick Lamar (10), ROSÉ and Sabrina Carpenter (8 each), Ariana Grande and The Weeknd (7 each), Billie Eilish (6), Charli xcx (5), Bad Bunny, Doechii, Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll, Miley Cyrus and Tate McRae (4 each).

Among the first time nominees are ROSÉ (8; first solo noms), Alex Warren and Gigi Perez (3 each), Damiano David (first solo), Leon Thomas, Lola Young, sombr and The Marías (2 each), JENNIE, Jimin and JISOO also earned their first solo nods. Other first-timers include Bailey Zimmerman, Blake Shelton, Brent Faiyaz, Cody Johnson, Dasha, Ella Langley, Freddie Gibbs, Jordan Adetunji, KATSEYE, Lainey Wilson, Lay Bankz, Livingston, Mac Miller, Mark Ambor, Megan Moroney, MOLIY, PARTYNEXTDOOR, ROLE MODEL, Sasha Alex Sloan, Silent Addy, Skillibeng and Zach Hood.

New to the competition this year are the Best Country and Best Pop Artist categories. The Song of the Year nominees are expected to narrow down to six total on Aug. 18. For the Video of the Year presented by Burger King® and Best New Artist categories, fans can get additional votes by voting commenting under the pinned posts on @VMAs Instagram using the artist-specific hashtags through Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.Get double the votes per category every day during Power Hour presented by BACARDÍ® Rum, running daily 1-2PM ET from Aug. 7 through Sept. 4.

For a full breakdown of categories and to vote for your favorites, visit vote.mtv.com. Voting will remain open until Sept. 5 for all categories except for Best New Artist, which stays active into the show.

Here’s a look at the current voteable categories for fans online:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR, presented by Burger King®

Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead”

Billie Eilish – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

SONG OF THE YEAR

Alex Warren – “Ordinary”

Billie Eilish – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER”

Doechii – “Anxiety”

Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”

Gracie Abrams – “I Love You, I’m Sorry”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”

Lorde – “What Was That”

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Tate McRae – “Sports Car”

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless”

BEST ALBUM

Bad Bunny – DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Morgan Wallen – I’m The Problem

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow

BEST NEW ARTIST

Alex Warren

Ella Langley

Gigi Perez

Lola Young

sombr

The Marías

BEST POP ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Charli xcx

Justin Bieber

Lorde

Miley Cyrus

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

MTV PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR, presented by BACARDÍ® Rum

Aug 2024 – Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Sept 2024 – Ayra Starr – “Last Heartbreak Song”

Oct 2024 – Mark Ambor – “Belong Together”

Nov 2024 – Lay Bankz – “Graveyard”

Dec 2024 – Dasha – “Bye Bye Bye”

Jan 2025 – KATSEYE – “Touch”

Feb 2025 – Jordan Adetunji – “KEHLANI”

Mar 2025 – Leon Thomas – “YES IT IS”

Apr 2025 – Livingston – “Shadow”

May 2025 – Damiano David – “Next Summer”

June 2025 – Gigi Perez – “Sailor Song”

July 2025 – ROLE MODEL – “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out”

BEST COLLABORATION, presented by Under Armour

Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs – “Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)”

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “luther”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”

Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton – “Pour Me A Drink”

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Selena Gomez, benny blanco – “Sunset Blvd”

BEST POP

Alex Warren – “Ordinary”

Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead”

Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

BEST HIP-HOP

Doechii – “Anxiety”

Drake – “NOKIA”

Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me”

GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red – “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

LL COOL J ft. Eminem – “Murdergram Deux”

Travis Scott – “4X4”

BEST R&B

Chris Brown – “Residuals”

Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs – “MUTT (REMIX)”

Mariah Carey – “Type Dangerous”

PARTYNEXTDOOR – “N o C h i l l”

Summer Walker – “Heart Of A Woman”

SZA – “Drive”

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless”

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Gigi Perez – “Sailor Song”

Imagine Dragons – “Wake Up”

Lola Young – “Messy”

mgk & Jelly Roll – “Lonely Road”

sombr – “back to friends”

The Marías – “Back To Me”

BEST ROCK

Coldplay – “ALL MY LOVE”

Evanescence – “Afterlife (From the Netflix Series “Devil May Cry”)”

Green Day – “One Eyed Bastard”

Lenny Kravitz – “Honey”

Linkin Park – “The Emptiness Machine”

twenty one pilots – “The Contract”

BEST LATIN

Bad Bunny – “BAILE INoLVIDABLE”

J Balvin – “Rio”

KAROL G – “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

Peso Pluma – “LA PATRULLA”

Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos – “Khé?”

Shakira – “Soltera“

BEST K-POP

aespa – “Whiplash”

JENNIE – “like JENNIE”

Jimin – “Who”

JISOO – “earthquake”

LISA ft. Doja Cat & RAYE – “Born Again”

Stray Kids – “Chk Chk Boom”

ROSÉ – “toxic till the end”

BEST AFROBEATS

Asake & Travis Scott – “Active”

Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott – “TaTaTa”

MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – “Shake It To The Max (FLY) (Remix)”

Rema – “Baby (Is It A Crime)”

Tems ft. Asake – “Get It Right”

Tyla – “PUSH 2 START”

Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz – “Piece Of My Heart”

BEST COUNTRY

Chris Stapleton – “Think I’m In Love With You”

Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood – “I’m Gonna Love You”

Jelly Roll – “Liar”

Lainey Wilson – “4x4xU”

Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay?”

Morgan Wallen – “Smile”

BEST LONG FORM VIDEO

Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead”

Bad Bunny – “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (Short Film)”

Damiano David – “FUNNY little STORIES”

Mac Miller – “Balloonerism”

Miley Cyrus – “Something Beautiful”

The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Burna Boy – “Higher”

Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”

Doechii – “Anxiety”

Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me”

Selena Gomez, benny blanco – “Younger And Hotter Than Me”

Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan – “Sleepwalking”