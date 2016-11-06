‘My Love Letter to Broadway’ review: Kristin Chenoweth returns to Broadway with solo concert

The 4-foot-11 diva is performing at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre through Nov. 13.

Accompanied by a six-piece band, pink sequins and a Big Gulp from 7-Eleven, Kristin Chenoweth returns to Broadway with “Kristin Chenoweth: My Love Letter to Broadway,” an enjoyable two-hour solo concert, which is now playing a limited run at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

In 1999, the 4-foot-11 diva achieved stardom overnight in a short-lived Broadway revival of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” She went on to originate the role of Glinda in “Wicked.” More recently, she had a recurring role on “Glee” and headlined revivals of “Promises, Promises” and “On the Twentieth Century.”

In recognition of the concert’s subtitle, it begins with Chenoweth literally writing a love letter to her producer as she sings the Judy Garland classic “You Made Me Love You.”

She focuses on American Songbook standards while also acknowledging her country roots and Christian upbringing. Examples include a mashup of Sondheim and Willie Nelson and an expurgated version of “Dance Ten, Looks Three” from “A Chorus Line” that was deemed acceptable for an Oklahoma audience.

Her fans ought to be pleased that she works in two songs from “Wicked,” including “Popular,” which she frames as personal advice to Donald Trump.

In addition to her mighty voice, what really makes the concert appealing are Chenoweth’s sociable personality, endless energy, self-deprecating sense of humor (i.e. referring to her breasts as “dumb and dumber”) and sincere love of musical theater and show business.

Some other artists may pop up. At my performance, she was joined by a small youth choir and opera star Renee Fleming made a guest spot, in which she and Chenoweth turned a duet of “Over the Rainbow” into an duel of warring soprano voices. Carol Burnett also lends a hand with a prerecorded preshow message.

“Kristin Chenoweth: My Love Letter to Broadway” runs at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre through Nov. 13. 205 W. 46th St., kristinonbroadway.com.