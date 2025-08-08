N.Flying set to soar in NYC for US Tour ‘&CON4 : FULL CIRCLE’

After two years, South Korean band N.Flying are ready to kick off their second US Tour in New York City on Aug. 20 at the Palladium Times Square.

Fans are gearing up for their favorite ‘Songbirds’ this month, excited to see the return of members Lee Seunghyub (leader, vocals, rap, guitar, keyboard), Cha Hun (guitar), Kim Jaehyun (drums), Yoo Hwe Seung (main vocal), and Seo Dong Sung (bass). amNewYork caught up with the genre-bending Korean band known for their captivating music that intertwines rap, pop, and live instrumentation ahead of their ‘&CON4 : FULL CIRCLE’ tour.

“Since it’s been a while since our last North American tour, all the members are really looking forward to it. We’re so thrilled to show how much we’ve grown to our North American N.Fia who’ve been waiting for us,” Cha Hun told amNewYork.

“With the release of a new album, I want to showcase new songs and a more improved version of ourselves since it’s been a long time,” Dong Sung shared.

While this is not their first rodeo in the States, this charismatic group, which debuted in 2015, has spent the past two years cultivating its sound for a new album, ‘Everlasting,’ and preparing its stages for fans affectionately known as N.Fia.

“I think what I’d love to do differently this time is show a more mature performance through our growth over the years. It’s been a while since we last visited, so just being able to see our fans again makes me so happy and excited,” Seung Hyub said.

“I believe the best thing N.Flying can do is to deliver sincere music to N.Fia. Since our fans have waited so long, we want to connect through our performances and share musical empathy,” Jae Hyun added.

Hwe Seung shared that N.Flying made a promise to their beloved supporters that they will return, and although it’s been a while, he excitedly states that they have new music to showcase their growth as artists and as individuals, and this tour setlist will display that.

Now that the boys are back in the Big Apple, they have their eyes set on seeing their name in lights. While N.Flying is gearing up for an epic performance, they hope to take in the sights and sounds of the concrete jungle where dreams are made. Cha Hun hopes to get a chance to be a tourist in the city where legendary movies were filmed, and perhaps capture a few shots himself.

“I recently got into film photography, so I want to capture special moments of the members on film while we’re in New York,” Cha Hun confessed.

“Last time we started our tour in New York too, and it was so thrilling and exciting. Just imagining going back already makes me feel exhilarated. Since we haven’t done many tours in the U.S., every moment will feel new and special,” Seung Hyub said.

“I feel so nervous and excited. Thinking about N.Flying’s music echoing in the middle of such a globally iconic city gives me chills. I’m curious to see how our colors will blend with the vibrant energy of New York,” Jae Hyun said.

The album “Everlasting” was released in May and became a beautiful reflection of maturity and growth. N. Flying tells amNewYork that over their tenure as artists, they realized the importance of writing songs that matter and provide a message of hope.

“I’ve come to believe even more strongly that we need to make music that consistently delivers messages to our fans and listeners. As we approached our 10th anniversary, the members and I had deeper musical conversations. Since our goal is to keep this band going for a long time, we put a lot of thought into how to reflect more of ourselves in the album, both sonically and personally,” Seung Hyub said.

“While I waited for the other members to return from military service, I continued working as N.Flying with Seung Hyub. The emotions and experiences during that time and the work on the new album reflect our deepened bond with fans. The longer we spend together, the more precious those shared moments feel,” Hwe Seung added.

Since N.Flying will be performing in Times Square, considered the crossroads of the world, they shared that they hope their music paints new colors for listeners to enjoy. While Seung Hyub describes their themes as focused on romance, the members add that they are not defined by one set sound.

“I think our style is making genre-less music that delivers comfort and strength to those who listen,” Cha Hun said.

Often defined as genre-bending, N.Flying believes that their craft features different styles that they hope will bring listeners together.

“Our music is like a thick canvas that we keep painting with new colors. Everyone feels something different when they listen to us—that’s the magic,” Jae Hyun said.

“You can’t define us by one genre. We’re a band with many different styles. If you join us for a live show, we’ll probably end up as friends,” Dong Sung stated.

“Our songs are filled with our stories—moments we shared that now feel like youthful memories and sweet nostalgia,” Hwe Seung added. “Lately, I’ve heard this a lot—fans saying that our music gave them strength during really tough times. Every time I hear that, it reminds me why we do this. It makes me want to continue creating music that brings comfort and hope to others.”

The South Korean band, helmed under FNC Entertainment, has garnered a name for itself as powerful storytellers over the past 10 years. Their tour ‘&CON4: FULL CIRCLE’ marks 10 years since their debut, and in that celebration, they tell amNewYork that they are grateful for the fans who have stood by them.

“Thanks to the fans who’ve supported us consistently, we’re still here. And because of you, we’ve also been able to meet new fans. N.Flying exists thanks to N.Fia—both now and in the future. I’m always thankful and I love you,” Dong Sung said sincerely.

“Thank you, N.Fia, for being with us for these 10 amazing years. Let’s keep stacking up happy memories, one by one. And to our new N.Fia, nice to meet you! Let’s all be happy together,” Seung Hyub said.

“I’m always thankful and grateful to our fans—and at the same time, I feel sorry that we can’t always show just how much we care. But that’s why we’ll continue to pour our sincerity into every performance and song. Let’s make many beautiful memories together,” Jae Hyun said.

Hwe Seung and Cha Hun both added that they hope to be with their N.Fia well into old age, creating music and performing for another 70 years.