This year’s TriBeCa Film Festival will open with the world premiere of “Time is Illmatic,” a documentary tracing the prolific career of rap superstar Nas.

The film, inspired by the 1994 groundbreaking album “Illmatic,” will screen on April 16th, followed by a performance of the album in its entirety by Nas.

“It’s an honor to premiere this film in my hometown,” said Nas, who hails from Queensbridge, in a statement.

The festival runs from April 16-27.