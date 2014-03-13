Naughty by Nature to perform at Queens casino

It’s a big week for old-school rap and hip-hop in New York City.

It’s a big week for old-school rap and hip-hop in New York City.

City Councilman Fernando Cabrera (D-Bronx) on Wednesday expressed interest in creating a hip-hop museum in the Bronx’s Kingsbridge Armory at an event honoring Harlem native Kurtis Blow and other icons with a proclamation for helping launch “a cultural global revolution.”

And the “Legends of Hip-Hop” concert, Saturday night at Resorts World Casino in Queens, will feature performances from Blow, Naughty by Nature, Black Sheep, DJ Kool, Queensbridge’s Marley Marl and DJ Skribble.

“Hip hop has deep roots and a tremendous presence in New York City and we are excited to bring such a high caliber of artists to Queens,” said Michelle Stoddart, director of PR and community development for Resorts World.

“I’ll be playing strictly hip-hop golden era music,” Marl said. “It’s gonna be a great night.”

Marl said the proposed hip-hop museum is “great” and “long overdue.”

Speaking at the City Council event earlier this week, Councilman Jumaane Williams (D-Brooklyn) agreed: “I’m a hip-hop fan and I grew up on this music and this culture,” said Williams. “I think if we learn about the real roots of hip-hop it will be less about poverty and gun violence, less about misogyny and sex, and more about what I think the people who birthed it thought it would be — a powerful tool and outlet for peace, unity, and having fun.”

Show is at 9 p.m., Tickets are $25 in advance/$35 day of show; doors open 8 p.m.