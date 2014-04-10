Naya Rivera and Big Sean call off engagement

Naya Rivera and Big Sean are dunzo — and the actress’ alleged temper, not infidelity on Sean’s part, is reportedly to blame for the end of the couple’s engagement.

“After careful thought and much consideration, Sean has made the difficult decision to call the wedding off,” a rep for Sean told Us Weekly, adding that recent rumors and accusations are “simply untrue,” referring to reports of cheating.

According to TMZ.com, the rapper ended the relationship because his “Glee” star fiancee was too controlling and suspicious of other women in Sean’s life, flying into “jealous ranges” and once breaking an expensive lamp during an outburst at his home.

The duo reportedly went to counseling, but that only solidified Sean’s decision to break things off with Rivera.

On Thursday, Rivera tweeted, and then deleted, an accusation that Sean for stole expensive bling from her.

“@bigsean stealing rolexes from a lady’s house now. Maybe cuz I’m on Glee and making more money or something. #triflin,” she reportedly tweeted.

According to TMZ, the watch in question belongs to Sean, and he just let Rivera borrow it sometimes.

Sean, 26, and Rivera, 27, got engaged in October, about six monthts after they told the world they were dating.