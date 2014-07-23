Naya Rivera marries Ryan Dorsey

Well, that was fast.

Just three months after splitting from fiance Big Sean, “Glee” star Naya Rivera has tied the knot with another dude: actor Ryan Dorsey.

The pair got hitched on Saturday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with a small group of close family members in tow, People magazine reported on Wednesday.

“We feel truly blessed to be joined as husband and wife,” the newlyweds told People. “Our special day was fated and everything we could have ever asked for.”

That “special day,” July 19, had a familiar ring to it, though: According to TMZ.com, that was when Rivera had planned to marry Sean, her former fiance. She reportedly chose that date when Sean proposed back in October.

According to People, Rivera, 27, and Dorsey have been friends for four years. Their romance “blossomed” shortly after her engagement ended this spring.

“True love always prevails,” said Rivera and Dorsey, who has had roles in “Southland” and “Parks and Recreation.”.

Rivera, 27, wore a long-sleeved lace wedding gown, with a partially open back and a low-cut neckline, by Monique Lhuillier.

Sean called off his engagement to Rivera in April, reportedly because she was too controlling and demanding, according to TMZ.com.