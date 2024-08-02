NBC enjoys Paris Olympics success as Americans neglect work to watch the Games

FILE PHOTO: Paris 2024 Olympics – Opening Ceremony – Paris, France – July 26, 2024. Boats carrying members of delegations sail along the Seine during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Hu Huhu/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

The Paris Olympics have so far been a runaway hit for NBCUniversal, which achieved an advertising sales record and has seen ratings blow past recent prior Games. But there is an even bigger marker of success to crow about.

Surveys show that one in four Americans say their work productivity has declined since the Games began, and half say they have rearranged their daily routines in order to watch the action, the Comcast-owned media company said on Thursday.

“We set a goal to make America unproductive all day long,” said Molly Solomon, executive producer of NBC Olympics Production, during a press briefing.

As people across the U.S. cancel appointments and sit distracted at the office, the Olympic excitement is reminiscent of a long gone era in the world of television, when viewers all watched content at a specific time.

It’s a crucial win for NBCUniversal, which paid $7.65 billion to extend its Olympics media rights – the largest deal globally – only to struggle with the PyeongChang, Tokyo and Beijing Games. All three were in time zones unfavorable to U.S. audiences, while Tokyo and Beijing had a muted atmosphere due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To draw in audiences, NBCUniversal has turned its coverage into a Hollywood event, bringing in celebrities like singer Beyonce, comedian Leslie Jones and a group of social media influencers to promote the Games.

Solomon said it was too soon to say whether the party-like vibe of Paris would become a permanent strategy for future Olympics telecasts. But it is clear that viewers were enjoying the involvement of stars like rapper Snoop Dogg, who is serving as a special correspondent.

“We’ve been pleasantly surprised by his popularity,” she said. “But you never underestimate Snoop Dogg.”