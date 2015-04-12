Nelly arrested on felony drug charges

Whoa, Nelly!

Though the rapper has always joked about drug use in his catchy songs, it seems the joke was on him this past weekend, when his tour bus got pulled over and he was busted for drugs.

On Saturday, police pulled Nelly’s tour bus over and told TMZ they found a bag that tested positive for meth, as well as marijuana.

And not only that, cops also allegedly found several illegal guns.

Nelly, 40, was arrested on felony drug charges.

Nelly’s lawyer told Us Weekly in a statement that “Nelly … was on a tour bus that was stopped … We are extremely confident that when the facts come out, Nelly will not be associated with the contraband.”

While Nelly hasn’t had a hit single in quite some time, apparently he’s still touring. Who knew?

And hey, Nelly fans, you can still listen to his song “Ride Wit’ Me” in the meantime and reminisce on easier times.