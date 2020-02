Netflix will be the home for Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar streaming.

Netflix will soon be the “TV home” for the latest titles from Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar.

According to a news release released earlier this week from the streaming service, the exclusive deal begins in September.

So if you want to stream “Captain America: Civil War” or any picture forthcoming from under the Disney umbrella, you’ll need to be a Netflix subscriber.