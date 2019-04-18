Netflix has filmed some of its most popular shows in the metropolitan area for years, and now it's boosting its presence with a new production hub.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Thursday that the streaming giant will open an office in the Flatiron District and a studio space in East Williamsburg over the next five years. The two spaces will bring more than a hundred new corporate jobs and thousands of film and TV production positions, according to the governor.

"We're proud Netflix chose New York to grow its business, and we look forward to the jobs, economic activity and world-class productions this project will bring," he said in a statement.

Netflix will occupy approximately 100,000 square feet at 888 Broadway, and the office will house 127 "new executive content acquisition, development, production, legal, publicity and marketing positions," the company said. The company's current 32 New York-based employees will also move into the building.

Netflix additionally leased 161,000 square feet at 333 Johnson Ave. in Brooklyn to build six soundstages and support spaces for their productions. The company has produced several TV shows in the metropolitan area, including "Orange is the New Black," The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," and "Jessica Jones."

"New York has created a film-friendly environment that's home to some of the best creative and executive talent in the world, and we're excited to provide a place for them at Netflix with our production hub," Jason Hariton, director of worldwide studio operations & real estate at Netflix, said in a statement.

Empire State Development, the economic development arm of the state, has offered up to $4 million in tax incentives over 10 years to Netflix. In order to reap the incentives, the company must create 127 jobs by 2024 and then retain those new jobs and their existing 32 employees for another five years, according to the governor's office.