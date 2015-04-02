Netflix ‘Full House’ sequel is in the works: report

Whatever happened to predictability?

The milkman and the paper boy (well, not the amNewYork hawkers) may be long gone, but ‘Full House’ is on its way back!

TVline reports that “Netflix is thisclose to ordering ‘Fuller House‘, a 13-episode multi-cam continuation of ‘Full House’ to star Candace Cameron Burr as D.J. and Andrea Barber as her BFF Kimmy.

Will the Olsen twins return and share a role? Will Michelle discover her long lost twin?

Has the Tanner family been priced out of San Francisco? Will they move to Brooklyn?

Disney revived 90s sitcom ‘“Boy Meets World” last year as “Girl Meets World,” following a plot in which middle school sweethearts Cory and Topanga, now adults, raise their kids in New York City.

Everywhere you look, everywhere you go, there’s a 90s sitcom to be remade. Now how about a direct-to-Netflix “Friends” movie?

The “Full House” set became the set for “Friends” after the former show wrapped, so who really knows!

When you’re lost out there and you’re all alone, Netlix is waiting to carry you home.

When you’re lost out there and you’re all alone,

A light is waiting to carry you home. – See more at: http://www.full-house.org/multimedia/multimedia_lyrics_everywhereyoulook.html#sthash.IaAhKGxw.dpuf

When you’re lost out there and you’re all alone,

A light is waiting to carry you home. – See more at: http://www.full-house.org/multimedia/multimedia_lyrics_everywhereyoulook.html#sthash.IaAhKGxw.dpuf