Netflix New Year’s Eve countdowns trick kids into thinking it’s midnight

Can’t keep your eyes open as you wait for the clock to strike midnight each New Year’s Eve? Ring in 2016 a few hours early with Netflix.

The streaming service is offering six on-demand countdown specials so parents can trick their kids into thinking it’s midnight early. Kids can celebrate the new year with Care Bears & Cousins, Inspector Gadget, King Julien and more characters whenever parents choose to press play. That way, parents can get their kids — and themselves — to bed early.

Netflix research found that 58 percent of parents worldwide “would jump at the chance to put their kids to bed before the clock strikes twelve on New Year’s Eve,” according to a news release.

What are you waiting for, parents? Close the blinds, fire up your smart TV and convince your kids it’s 2016 already.