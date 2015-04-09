Netflix’s ‘Marvel’s Daredevil’: Recommended reading

If you love the Netflix series, check out these books as well!

‘Daredevil, Vol. 1’ By Frank Miller and Klaus Janson

Before “Sin City” and “Dark Knight Returns,” legendary writer/penciler Frank Miller tackled Daredevil with an epic run that helped define the character for years to come with unique takes on some of the horned hero’s supporting cast, including Elektra, and villains. $29.99

‘Daredevil:Born Again’ By Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli

Considered by many to be Miller’s defining moment on “Daredevil,” this story chronciles the Man Without Fear’s harrowing battle against the Kingpin. Miller is joined by artist David Mazzucchelli, who, to be blunt, is amazing. $19.99

‘Daredevil: Yellow’ By Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale

Jeph Loeb, the executive producer of “Daredevil” as well as “Agents of SHIELD,” takes a look back at the early days of Daredevil — when he wore his yellow and brown costume — and his relationship with Karen Page. $19.99

‘Daredevil: Ulimate Collection Book One’ By Brian Michael Bendis, Alex Maleev and David Mack

Brian Michael Bendis, co-creator of the comic “Powers,” which is now a series on PlayStation Network, wrote an incredible run of “Daredevil” from 2001-06 that’s full of great character moments, dynamic action and Bendis’ fast-paced David Mamet-esque dialogue, all with gritty art from Alex Maleev. This is the first of three collections of the run from Bendis and Maleev. $34.99