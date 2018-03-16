Where to see Netflix’s ‘Standups’ live in NYC

Netflix is back with another season of “The Standups,” a series of six original half-hour comedy specials. Though the featured comics aren’t necessarily household names (yet), they have impressive résumés and are regarded as some of the best talent by their funny peers. Many of the comedians live in New York or frequently headline at local venues so here’s where to see them in the flesh after enjoying their specials on March 20.

Rachel Feinstein

With a true talent for mimicry, Feinstein uses her acting background to share detailed vignettes about everyone from her well-meaning parents to the strangers who annoyed her at the gym. Best known for her stint on “Last Comic Standing,” and her appearances in movies like “Trainwreck,” the New York-based comic has performed in many of the city’s best rooms including Comedy Cellar, Carolines and Stand Up NY.

Joe List

A longtime local favorite and another “Last Comic Standing” alum, List regularly tears it up at the Comedy Cellar with his tales about his anxieties and various antics. His weekly show with fellow New York comic Mark Normand “Tuesdays with Stories” is an absolute delight.

Brent Morin

A Los Angeles-based comic who frequently tours the country (and even internationally), Morin starred in the NBC comedy “Undateable” (2014-16). His first Netflix special, “I’m Brent Morin” from 2015, is a solid introduction. He has no dates currently scheduled in New York, but in the past he’s performed at Carolines and Gotham Comedy Club.

Aparna Nancherla

For the past few years Nancherla has been the highlight of comedy shows across Brooklyn and New York, frequently dropping into the lineup at shows at Union Hall and Littlefield. Recently, she’s brought her quirky brand of humor to the small screen with the new Comedy Central series “Corporate.” If you don’t follow her brilliant Twitter account (@aparnapkin) yet, you’re missing out.

Gina Yashere

Though she is now a New Yorker, this British comic made a name for herself on both sides of the Atlantic with her blend of social satire and observational comedy. In 2017 she became British Correspondent on “The Daily Show,” and, when she’s not touring the world, she’s pops up locally at The Apollo, Gotham Comedy Club and Littlefield.

Kyle Kinane

If you’ve watched Comedy Central anytime in the past several years, you’re probably already aware of Kinane’s work (or at least heard his voice as the on-air announcer). Though he has a relaxed stage persona, don’t be fooled: He’s one of hardest working comics out there. With appearances all over late-night, parts in TV shows, a podcast, and regular tour dates, Kinane is always getting his jokes out there. Check him out when he comes to Brooklyn’s The Bell House on April 4.

Streaming: The second season of “The Standups” premieres on Tuesday on Netflix.