Netflix teases Ellen DeGeneres stand-up special

It’s about time Ellen DeGeneres took a break from the white couch and showed off her stand-up skills.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” host is the latest comedian to sign up for a special on the streaming network, Netflix confirmed on Wednesday.

“It has been 15 years since I did a stand-up special. 15 years,” DeGeneres said in a statement from Netflix. “And I’m writing it now, I can’t wait.”

A tweet sent by the Netflix Twitter account early Wednesday afternoon teased the news, asking Ellen to do a special for the streaming service.

“Looks like it’s been 15 years since you did a stand-up special, @TheEllenShow. How about one for Netflix?” the tweet read.

DeGeneres, whose last filmed stand-up specials for HBO in 2001 and 2003, responded to the tweet within minutes.

“Let me think about it. Ok I’m in,” she wrote.

According to Deadline, DeGeneres’ deal was reportedly signed along with other comedy giants: Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle and Jerry Seinfeld.

Also in the works for DeGeneres is a six-episode NBC game show based on game segments from “Ellen” segment. “Ellen” just wrapped up its 14th season.