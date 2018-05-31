Netflix announced Thursday that Robert Pattinson, Sean Harris, Ben Mendelsohn and Lily-Rose Depp will join Timothée Chalamet and Joel Edgerton in its upcoming feature, “The King.”

The film, directed by David Michôd (“War Machine”), is based on William Shakespeare’s “Henry IV, Part 1,” “Henry IV, Part 2” and “Henry V.”

Chalamet will star as Henry V, who has kinghood suddenly thrust upon him with only his trusted friend, Falstaff (Edgerton), for guidance.

Pattinson is onboard to play Dauphin, while 19-year-old Depp — in only her fifth feature role — will portray Princess Catherine.

Harris, who also stars in the upcoming “Mission: Impossible — Fallout,” will take on a character named William. Prolific Aussie actor Mendelsohn will play King Henry IV.

“The King” marks Chalamet’s first starring role since bursting onto the scene with his critically-acclaimed turn in “Call Me By Your Name.” The performance earned the 22-year-old a best actor Oscar nom. In taking on the Henry V role, Chalamet joins such silver screen legends as Laurence Olivier, Kenneth Branagh, and Tom Hiddleston.

Deadline reports “The King” is set to begin production on June 1, with a Netflix premiere slated for 2019.