‘Network’ extends Broadway run

The hit stage adaptation of the 1976 media satire “Network” will extend its Broadway run one last time through June 8, which happens to be the day before the 2019 Tony Awards. The production (which was previously a hit at London’s National Theatre) stars Bryan Cranston as the unhinged veteran television newsman Howard Beale and is built upon a busy and buzzing staging by international director Ivo van Hove.

Iconis’ ‘Broadway Bounty Hunter’ to play Off-Broadway

Songwriter Joe Iconis (whose sci-fi teen comedy “Be More Chill” is currently in previews on Broadway) will soon have another show running in New York. “Broadway Bounty Hunter,” a musical comedy inspired by 1970s exploitation films, will play a limited run at the Greenwich House Theater (currently home to “Freestyle Love Supreme”) beginning July 9. It will star Annie Golden (“Orange is the New Black”) as a struggling actress who finds a new line of work as a bounty hunter tasked with capturing a South American drug lord.

Rob Zombie interested in ‘House of 1000 Corpses’ as Broadway musical

Horror film director and heavy metal musician Rob Zombie is interested in turning his 2003 debut film “House of 1000 Corpses” into a Broadway musical. In an interview on “Larry King Now,” Zombie described “House of 1000 Corpses” as “kinda campy in a weird way” and suggested that the “movie would translate well” as a modern musical comedy “because it’s just ridiculous.”

Spotted…

Nicole Kidman at “The Prom”…Anna Wintour, Huma Abedin and Liev Schreiber at “Sea Wall/A Life ... Bill and Hillary Clinton at “To Kill a Mockingbird”… Cyndi Lauper at “The Cher Show.”