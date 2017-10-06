New season, a whole new crop of Broadway fare.

From brand new musicals to revivals, here’s what’s on the docket this fall on the Great White Way — plus notable Off-Broadway productions.

BROADWAY MUSICALS:

‘The Band’s Visit’

This musical adaptation of the 2007 Israeli film of the same name, which premiered Off-Broadway last season and later received numerous awards, will transfer to Broadway with most of its original cast, including Tony Shalhoub (“Monk”), Katrina Lenk (“Indecent”) and John Cariani (“Something Rotten!”). It revolves around an Egyptian police band that gets stranded in the Negev desert. The score is by David Yazbek (“Dirty Rotten Scoundrels”). Previews begin Oct. 7; Barrymore Theatre, 243 W. 47th St., thebandsvisitmusical.com

‘Once On This Island’

Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty’s 1990 Caribbean fairy tale musical (which is regularly produced by high schools) will receive its first Broadway revival under the direction of actor Michael Arden (who helmed the 2015 revival of “Spring Awakening”). Following an international casting search, the dreamy-eyed protagonist Ti Moune will be played by Broadway newbie Hailey Kilgore, who will be joined by Lea Salonga (“Miss Saigon”), Phillip Boykin (“Porgy and Bess”), Kenita R. Miller (“Xanadu”) and Quentin Earl Darrington (“Ragtime”). Previews begin Nov. 9; Circle in the Square, 235 W. 50th St., onceonthisisland.com

‘Brigadoon’

Lerner and Loewe’s sweeping 1947 musical romance, about two jaded New Yorkers who stumble upon a Scottish village that magically materializes once every 100 years, will receive a concert-style production at City Center staged by Christopher Wheeldon (“An American in Paris”), with a diverse cast that includes Tony winner Kelli O’Hara, film actor Patrick Wilson, ballet star Robert Fairchild and comic Aasif Mandvi. Nov. 15-19; City Center, 131 W. 55th St., nycitycenter.org

BROADWAY PLAYS:

‘Junk’

Not long ago, playwright Ayad Akhtar’s Pulitzer Prize-winning race relations drama “Disgraced” premiered at LCT3, Lincoln Center Theater’s upstairs space for work by emerging playwrights. This fall, “Junk,” the playwright’s newest drama, will play the company’s prized Beaumont stage. Led by Steven Pasquale, “Junk” depicts the excesses and high-risk practices of 1980s Wall Street. Now in previews; Beaumont Theatre, 150 W. 65th St., lct.org

‘M. Butterfly’

Julie Taymor has steered clear of Broadway since the debacle that was “Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark” — until now. She will direct a revival of “M. Butterfly,” David Henry Hwang’s 1988 drama inspired by Puccini’s tragic opera “Madama Butterfly,” in which a French diplomat (Clive Owen) is entranced by a mysterious Chinese opera singer. Previews begin Oct. 7; Cort Theatre, 138 W. 48th St., mbutterflybroadway.com

‘Meteor Shower’

Controversial comedian and actress Amy Schumer (Comedy Central’s “Inside Amy Schumer”) will make her Broadway debut in this new play by Steve Martin, about two sparring couples on a hot night in California. Schumer will be joined by Keegan-Michael Key (“Key & Peele”), Laura Benanti (“She Loves Me”) and Alan Tudyk (“Rogue One”). Previews begin Nov. 1; Booth Theatre, 222 W. 45th St., meteoronbroadway.com

‘Peter Pan’

Bedlam, a small-scale theater troupe that has won acclaim for its no-frills, exciting productions of Shakespeare and other classic works, will present a holiday-time, family-friendly adaptation of “Peter Pan,” in which six actors will play 25 characters including the Pirates, Lost Boys and Indians. Previews begin Nov. 11; The Duke on 42nd Street, 229 W. 42nd St., bedlam.org

OFF-BROADWAY

'The Portuguese Kid'

Playwright-director John Patrick Shanley (“Doubt,” “Moonstruck”), “Seinfeld” star Jason Alexander and Broadway regulars Sherie Rene Scott and Mary Testa come together for a madcap romantic comedy about a widow (Scott) attempting to settle her late husband’s finances with a hapless attorney (Alexander) who just happens to have a difficult Croatian mother (Testa). This marks Shanley’s 12th show with Manhattan Theatre Club. Now in previews; City Center – Stage I, 131 W. 55th St., manhattantheatreclub.com

'Jesus Hopped the A Train'

Playwright Stephen Adly Guirgis (“Between Riverside and Crazy,” “The Motherf**ker with the Hat”) begins his residence at the Signature Theatre with a revival of his 2000 drama set on Rikers Island, in which a 30-year-old bicycle messenger accused of murdering a religious cult leader ends up bonding with a serial killer turned born-again Christian. Tickets during the play’s initial run are $30 each. Now in previews; Pershing Square Signature Center, 480 W. 42nd St., signaturetheatre.org

'Torch Song'

Harvey Fierstein has retooled his hit trilogy of comedic dramas (which originated Off-Off-Broadway and eventually transferred to Broadway) about a gay drag performer working in 1970s New York for a revival produced by Second Stage and starring Michael Urie (“Ugly Betty”), who is joined by Mercedes Ruehl (“Lost in Yonkers”). Now in previews; Tony Kiser Theater, 305 W. 43rd St., 2st.com

'Strange Interlude'

Strange, indeed. The Transport Group will turn Eugene O’Neill’s six-hour, rarely-seen 1928 psychological drama into a one-man show for the quirky downtown actor-writer David Greenspan (who will perform the entire text and play all eight of its characters). Now in previews; Irondale Theater Center, 85 S. Oxford St., Fort Greene, transportgroup.org

'After the Blast'

Lincoln Center Theater’s LCT3 program presents the newest play by actress Zoe Kazan (“Ruby Sparks”), which happens to be an apocalyptic drama about a world where humans are living underground following an environmental disaster. Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper play a couple trying to have a baby. Previews begin Oct. 7; Claire Tow Theater, 150 W. 65th St., lct.org

'People, Places & Things'

This high-intensity London drama (which premiered at the National Theatre and transferred to the West End) by Duncan MacMillan (stage adaptation of “1984”), observes an actress (Denise Gough, who won an Olivier Award for her performance) violently suffering from drug and alcohol addictions. It will receive its American premiere at St. Ann’s Warehouse in Brooklyn. Previews begin Oct. 19; 45 Water St., DUMBO, stannswarehouse.org