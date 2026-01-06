New East Flatbush Bojangles location to open next week, marking chain’s return to New York City

After several decades away, the Carolina-born chicken chain Bojangles is set to open up shop once again in the Big Apple, starting this month with a new store in Brooklyn.

Located at 5910 Church Ave. in East Flatbush, the new Bojangles store will officially open to the public on Jan. 12. This is the first time the chain has been in New York City since the 1980s.

The opening of this new location is part of a 20-unit agreement bringing the chicken chain back to New York City, with the 20 new stores expected to open over the next ten years. Spearheaded by owner-operator Habib Hashimi, construction began on the new East Flatbush location last summer. As a part of the brand’s expansion, there will be 50 new Bojangles stores to the New York City and New Jersey areas.

“Bojangles has always stood out to me – from its delicious chicken, biscuits and breakfast to its incredible franchisee support system,” Hashimi previously said about the expansion. “I couldn’t be more proud to lead Bojangles’ growth in New York City. Our team has extensive experience running quick-service concepts across New York and Connecticut, and I’m confident residents will fall in love with the Southern flavors, hospitality and convenience Bojangles has to offer.”

Like its southern stores, Brooklyn’s Bojangles will serve hand-breaded fried chicken (both bone-in and boneless) with a selection of sides to choose from, freshly-baked biscuits, and all-day breakfast.

For more information or to order online, visit bojangles.com.