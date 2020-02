It’s the first concert of its kind in New York City.

Potterheads are in for a treat at Radio City Music Hall next spring.

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” will be presented alongside a live performance of John Williams’ iconic film score by the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra, it was announced Wednesday.

Tickets for the event, which will take place March 31 and April 1, 2017, go on sale Friday at ticketmaster.com.