Movie Preview: Fall 2015

Even if you’re stranded on a deserted planet with Matt Damon, you’re still going to need something to watch. There’s a lot coming out this season, from fascinating biopics to edge-of-your-seat thrillers that take you to the farthest reaches of the earth. Here are 101 movies you need to know about this fall.

September

‘Coming Home’: S ept. 9

A man is arrested and sent to a labor camp during the Chinese Cultural Revolution. His return home is anything but a pleasant reunion with his wife. The film by Zhang Yimou is in Mandarin with subtitles. ‘The Challenger’: Sept. 11

The late Michael Clarke Duncan stars in this movie about a boxer from the Bronx. Also starring S. Epatha Merkerson and Kent Moran, who wrote and directed it. ‘Sleeping With

Other People’: Sept. 11

Jake and Lainy, who can’t stop sleeping around, form a kinship built on just being friends. Starring Alison Brie, Jason Sudeikis, Natasha Lyonne, Adam Scott and Jason Mantzoukas. ‘The Visit’: Sept. 11

From M. Night Shyamalan comes this horror comedy about two siblings having a creepy trip to visit their grandparents. Starring Kathryn Hahn. ‘The Perfect Guy’: Sept. 11

In this thriller, Sanaa Lathan plays a woman who meets a seemingly nice guy (played by Michael Ealy), who turns out to be far from perfect.

’12 Rounds 3:



Lockdown’: Sept. 11

WWE Superstar Dean Ambrose stars in the latest installment of this low-grade thriller series. Ambrose is a great personality, so he might be able to elevate the material. ‘Goodnight Mommy’: Sept. 11

Twin brothers, age 9, try to determine if the woman who came home covered in bandages is their mother. This acclaimed film is in German with subtitles. ‘Time Out of Mind’: Sept. 11

From Oren Moverman, director of “The Messenger,” comes this drama about a homeless man trying to get back in touch with his daughter. Starring Richard Gere, Steve Buscemi and Jena Malone. ‘Meet the Patels’: Sept. 11

Indian-American Ravi Patel chronicles his quest to find love with the help of his parents in this rom-com documentary. ‘A Brilliant Young Mind’: Sept. 11

An autistic boy with a knack for math joins the International Mathematics Olympiad. Starring Asa Butterfield, Rafe Spall and Sally Hawkins. ‘Listening’: Sept. 11

Grad students figure out a way to create mind-reading technology, which could lead to their demise. ‘Pawn Sacrifice’: Sept. 16

“The Last Samurai” director Edward Zwick helms this biopic about chess legend Bobby Fischer as he gets ready to face off against Boris Spassky. Starring Tobey Maguire, Liev Schreiber, Lily Rabe and Peter Sarsgaard. ‘Peace Officer’: Sept. 16

This documentary follows a former sheriff who is investigating the death of his son-in-law by the SWAT team he himself formed years earlier. ‘Black Mass’: Sept. 16

Johnny Depp stars in this crime drama as Irish Mob boss “Whitey” Bulger in the 1970s when he was working with the FBI to help take down the Italian mob. Also starring Joel Edgerton, Benedict Cumberbatch and many other top actors. Directed by Scott Cooper (“Crazy Heart”). ‘Cooties’: Sept. 18

There’s a zombielike outbreak at an elementary school for anyone who had not gone through puberty and who has eaten some tainted chicken nuggets. It’s up to the teachers to save the world. Starring Elijah Wood, Rainn Wilson, Alison Pill and Jack McBrayer. ‘Everest’: Sept. 18

A snowstorm causes havoc for a team climbing Mt. Everest. Starring Josh Brolin, Jason Clarke, Jake Gyllenhaal, Keira Knightley, Robin Wright, Emily Watson and Sam Worthington. ‘Captive’: Sept. 18

A single mother and former drug addict is taken hostage by a murderer in this thriller starring Kate Mara, David Oyelowo and Michael Kenneth Williams. ‘Sicario’: Sept. 18

An FBI agent works in the drug war between the United States and Mexico. Starring Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin. ‘Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials’: Sept. 18

In this sequel, the Gladers, who found their way to freedom, now have to deal with new dangerous situations while they investigate the WCKD. ‘About Ray’: Sept. 18

A New York family deals with its teenage daughter’s transition into becoming a man. Starring Naomi Watts, Elle Fanning and Susan Sarandon. ‘The New Girlfriend’: Sept. 18

After her best friend dies in this drama, a woman learns a secret about her late pal’s husband. In French with subtitles. ‘Some Kind of Hate’: Sept. 18

The spirit of a bullied girl takes vengeance on the oppressors of a bullied teen at a reform school in this horror flick. ‘Pay the Ghost’: Sept. 23

Nicolas Cage stars in a thriller. That’s all I’m giving you. ‘Hell & Back’: Sept. 25

This animated film from some of the folks behind “Robot Chicken” follows a pair of BFFs who go to hell to find their other friend. Featuring the voices of Mila Kunis, T.J. Miller, Susan Sarandon, Michael Peña and Bob Odenkirk among its impressive cast. ‘The Intern’: Sept. 25

A retired widower played by Robert De Niro takes a gig as an intern at a fashion website run by a young woman (Anne Hathaway). I wonder what the devil she’ll be wearing. Written and directed by Nancy Meyers (“What Women Want,” “It’s Complicated”). ‘The Green Inferno’: Sept. 25

From modern horror icon Eli Roth comes this scare fest about activists in the Amazon dealing with cannibals. ‘Mississippi Grind’: Sept. 25

Two poker players road trip through the Midwest and South, seeking fortune. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Ben Mendelsohn. ‘The Keeping Room’: Sept. 25

Set during the end of the Civil War in the south, two sisters and a slave are pitted up against some Union soldiers who have broken off from the army to cause havoc. Starring Brit Marling, Hailee Steinfeld, Muna Otaru and Sam Worthington. ‘Hotel Transylvania 2′: Sept. 25

In this animated sequel, the monsters are trying to help Dracula’s grandson get more monstrous so he will stick around the title hotel. Featuring the voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez and Nick Offerman. ’99 Homes’: Sept. 25

Indie darling director Ramin Bahrani turns out this drama about a man working for the real estate broker who evicted him and his family from their home. Starring Andrew Garfield, Michael Shannon and Laura Dern. ‘Stonewall’: Sept. 25

This fictionalized historical drama is set around the Stonewall Riots in New York in 1969 and the fight for gay rights. From “Independence Day” director Roland Emmerich, starring Jeremy Irvine, Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Ron Perlman. ‘A Brave Heart: The Lizzie Velasquez Story’: Sept. 25

This documentary tells the story of Lizzie Velasquez, a woman who is afflicted with a rare syndrome that keeps her from gaining weight, who was cyber bullied and became an activist. ‘Ashby’: Sept. 25

Nat Wolff plays a high schooler who finds friendship with his neighbor Ashby (Mickey Rourke), who worked as an assassin for the CIA. Written and directed by Tony McNamara. ‘Wildlike’: Sept. 25

A teenage girl is sent to Juneau, Alaska, to live with her uncle, but when that turns sour, she’s on the run back to Seattle. However, there’s a lot of dangerous Alaskan wilderness to get through. Starring Bruce Greenwood, Ella Purnell and Diane Farr. ‘Misunderstood’: Sept. 25

A young girl living in Rome is on her own after her broken family and best friend desert her. Starring Giulia Salerno and Charlotte Gainsbourg. From writer/director Asia Argento. ‘The Walk’: Sept. 30

This biopic tells the story of Philippe Petit, the high-wire daredevil who crossed the Twin Towers on a tight rope in 1974. Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ben Kingsley and Charlotte Le Bon. Co-written and directed by Robert Zemeckis. ‘Attack on Titan Part 1′: Sept. 30

The Japanese manga series comes to life in this live-action film about a society that lives in enclosed cities to protect people from the Titans — giant creatures that eat humans. ‘Labyrinth of Lies’: Sept. 30

Based on a true story, this film looks at the efforts to investigate cover-ups of many Germans’ Nazi pasts, leading to the Frankfurt Auschwitz trials of 1963-65. In German with subtitles.



October

‘Shanghai’: Oct. 2

John Cusack stars as an expat visiting Shanghai in the months before the attacks at Pearl Harbor. This film was released internationally back in 2010; the reasons for the delays domestically are less than clear. ‘Freeheld’: Oct. 2

Julianne Moore and Ellen Page star as domestic partners in this drama, based on a true story. When Moore’s New Jersey police lieutenant is diagnosed with cancer, they work to get her pension benefits for her partner. Also starring Steve Carell, Josh Charles and Michael Shannon. ‘Legend’: Oct. 2

Tom Hardy has double duty as gangsters Reggie and Ronald Kray in this biopic written and directed by Brian Helgeland. Also starring Emily Browning and Paul Bettany. ‘The Martian’: Oct. 2

Based on my new favorite book by Andy Weir (seriously people, it’s amazing), this Ridley Scott sci-fi adventure stars Matt Damon as an astronaut who has to find a way to survive on Mars after his crew, thinking he was killed, leave the Red Planet after a catastrophic storm. The stellar cast also includes Jessica Chastain, Kate Mara, Kristen Wiig, Sebastian Stan, Michael Peña, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Donald Glover, Sean Bean and Jeff Daniels. ‘Partisan’: Oct. 2

A boy living on a commune that raises assassins begins to be at odds with the leader of the group. Starring Vincent Cassel. ‘He Named Me Malala’: Oct. 2

This documentary looks at the courageous young Pakistani woman who stood up for women’s rights and eventually spoke at the United Nations. ‘Taxi’: Oct. 2

Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi was banned from making movies, but he’s continued to do so. This documentary chronicles his work as a taxi driver. ‘Trash’: Oct. 9

From director Stephen Daldry (“Billy Elliot”) comes this film set in Brazil about some boys who find a wallet in a garbage dump. The police want it, but the boys won’t give it to them. ‘Steve Jobs’: Oct. 9

Michael Fassbender stars in this biopic about the iconic Apple CEO. Also starring Kate Winslet, Seth Rogen and Jeff Daniels. Directed by Danny Boyle with a script by Aaron Sorkin. ‘The Final Girls’: Oct. 9

The daughter of a famous horror movie actress who died is whisked away into one of her mom’s movies, where they team up to fight the murderer. ‘Masterminds’: Oct. 9

This heist comedy, from Jared Hess (“Napoleon Dynamite”), stars Zach Galifianakis, Owen Wilson, Kristen Wiig and Jason Sudeikis. ‘Pan’: Oct. 9

A new live-action Peter Pan feature, with Hugh Jackman as Blackbeard, Levi Miller as Pan, Garrett Hedlund as Hook, Rooney Mara as Tiger Lily, and Amanda Seyfried as Mary. Directed by Joe Wright (“Anna Karenina,” “Atonement”). ‘Knock Knock’: Oct. 9

Eli Roth’s second film of the season tells the story of two women who knock on the door of a married man (Keanu Reeves) and begin a potentially treacherous seduction that can endanger his life and family. ‘Big Stone Gap’: Oct. 9

A longtime spinster in a small Virginia mountain town becomes the center of attention after discovering a family secret in this film starring Ashley Judd.



‘Yakuza Apocalypse’: Oct. 9

Stylistic Japanese director Takashi Miike turns out a new ultraviolent gangster flick. ‘My All American’: Oct. 9

Based on a true story, this film tells the story of underdog college football player Freddie Steinmark, who had his life cut short by cancer. Starring Finn Wittrock, Sarah Bolger and Aaron Eckhart. ‘Goosebumps’: Oct. 9

The popular YA horror series is the inspiration for this new adventure flick. All the evil creepy crawlies created by famed “Goosebumps” author R.L. Stine (played by Jack Black) come to life. It’s up to Stine, his niece and some neighbor kids to save the day. ‘Crimson Peak’: Oct. 16

Visionary writer/director Guillermo del Toro turns out this new fantastical horror movie about a house that seems to be alive, with the ability to breathe, bleed and retain memories. Things likely won’t go well when Mia Wasikowska’s Edith moves in. Also starring Charlie Hunnam, Jessica Chastain and Tom Hiddleston. ‘Beasts of No Nation’: Oct. 16

This Netflix film tells the story of a child soldier in Africa. Starring Idris Elba. Written and directed by Cary Fukunaga. ‘Momentum’: Oct. 16

A final heist turns into a murder mystery in this thriller starring Olga Kurylenko, Morgan Freeman and James Purefoy. ‘Bridge of Spies’: Oct. 16

Director Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks reunite for this based-on-a-true-story Cold War-set drama about a lawyer brought in by the CIA to help free pilot Francis Gary Powers, who was captured by the Soviets. Also starring Alan Alda, Mark Rylance and Amy Ryan. Co-written by Matt Charman and Ethan and Joel Coen. ‘Experimenter’: Oct. 16

This biopic looks at psychologist Stanley Milgram, who ran experiments in 1961 that tested how far people were willing to follow an authority figure. Starring Peter Sarsgaard, Winona Ryder, Taryn Manning and Anton Yelchin. ‘Truth’: Oct. 16

Robert Redford plays Dan Rather in a docudrama about the events in 2004 regarding coverage of President George W. Bush’s military record. Also starring Cate Blanchett and Topher Grace. ‘Meadowland’: Oct. 16

After their son disappears, a couple begins to fall apart. Starring Olivia Wilde, Luke Wilson, Giovanni Ribisi and Elizabeth Moss. ‘Room’: Oct. 16

A mother, confined to a single room with her young son, strives to keep him safe and healthy. Based on the book by Emma Donoghue and starring Brie Larson, William H. Macy and Joan Allen. ‘Watchers of the Sky’: Oct. 17

This documentary looks into the life of Raphael Lemkin,who coined the word genocide. Built around the Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “A Problem From Hell.” ‘Attack on Titan Part 2′: Oct. 20

The second part of the Japanese manga adaptation. ‘Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension’: Oct. 23

There is activity of the paranormal persuasion. And ghosts. ‘The Last Witch Hunter’: Oct. 23

Vin Diesel headlines this fantasy adventure flick about a modern day, you guessed it, witch hunter. The last one, from what I hear. Also starring Rose Leslie and Elijah Wood. ‘Suffragette’: Oct. 23

Explore the early days of feminism and the suffragette movement in this new drama starring Meryl Streep, Carey Mulligan and Helena Bonham Carter. ‘Jem and the Holograms’: Oct. 23

The truly, truly outrageous film adapts the popular 1980s animated series into a film about a girl who becomes a singing sensation. ‘Extraordinary Tales’: Oct. 23

This animated anthology film adapts five Edgar Allan Poe stories. ‘Rock the Kasbah’: Oct. 23

Bill Murray headlines this comedy about a music manager who discovers a new talent in Afghanistan. Also starring Zooey Deschanel, Bruce Willis, Scott Caan and Kate Hudson. Directed by Barry Levinson. ‘I Smile Back’: Oct. 23

Sarah Silverman takes a dramatic turn as an out-of-control mother looking for redemption. Also starring Josh Charles and Thomas Sadoski. ‘Burnt’: Oct. 23

Bradley Cooper plays a rock star chef looking to come back from a breakdown. Also starring Sienna Miller and Omar Sy. ‘Bone Tomahawk’: Oct. 23

Kurt Russell is a sheriff in this new western horror film where he and his posse have to save people from cannibals. Also starring Patrick Wilson and Sean Young. ‘Our Brand is Crisis’: Oct. 30

Director David Gordon Green presents this comic drama based on the documentary of the same name about American campaigning tactics being applied to South America. Starring Sandra Bullock, Billy Bob Thornton and Zoe Kazan. ‘Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse’: Oct. 30

There’s a zombie attack — how original — and it’s up to some scouts to save the world. Starring Tye Sheridan, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Cloris Leachman. ‘Collide’: Oct. 30

An American becomes a driver for a drug ring in Munich. Expect some big chase scenes on famed high-speed highway, the Autobahn. Starring Nicholas Hoult, Felicity Jones and Anthony Hopkins. ‘The Wonders’: Oct. 30

This Italian film, which won director Alice Rohrwacher the Grand Prize at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival, follows a young girl and her three sisters for a very eventful summer.



November