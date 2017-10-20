Keep the popcorn coming.
Those less-than-stellar end of summer movies will soon be a thing of the past with the onset of the fall season. With big action flicks and Oscar contenders, there will be plenty to see on the big screen.
Here are the movies to look for this fall.
'Thor: Ragnarok' (Nov. 3)
The third Thor film takes the godly Avenger (Chris Hemsworth) to outer space, fighting the Asgardian goddess of death, Hela (Cate Blanchett!). Also starring Tim Hiddleston, Mark Ruffalo, Tessa Thompson, Jeff Goldblum, Jaimie Alexander and Karl Urban. Directed by Taika Waititi ("Hunt for the Wilderpeople").
'Suburbicon' (Oct. 27)
George Clooney directs; Clooney and Grant Heslov co-write; and Matt Damon, Oscar Isaac and Julianne Moore star (do we have your attention?) in this crime mystery set in a small town.
'Thank You For Your Service' (Oct. 27)
Miles Teller stars in this drama about soldiers who served in Iraq as they return to their home lives, work through trauma and try to get back to normal.
'The Snowman' (Oct. 20)
Michael Fassbender plays a detective tasked with taking down a mysterious killer called The Snowman. Based on a novel by Jo Nesbø.
'Only the Brave' (Oct. 20)
Based on a true story, this film tells the story of the firemen who fought a deadly blaze in Yarnell, Arizona, in 2013. Starring Josh Brolin, Jennifer Connelly and Jeff Bridges.
'Wonderstruck' (Oct. 20)
Based on the book by Brian Selznick (who also wrote "Hugo"), this mystery from Todd Haynes tells the story of a young Midwestern boy who runs away to New York in 1977 and a girl who did the same thing 50 years earlier. Starring Oakes Fegley, Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams and Millicent Simmonds.
'Marshall' (Oct. 13)
Chadwick Boseman ("Black Panther") takes on another biopic -- having previously played Jackie Robinson and James Brown -- in this movie about Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in his younger days as a lawyer.
'The Foreigner' (Oct. 13)
After his daughter is killed in a bombing, Jackie Chan's Quan will stop at nothing to find the people responsible, even if he has to go through a government official (Pierce Brosnan) along the way.
'The Florida Project' (Oct. 6)
From co-writer/director Sean Baker, who did the critically acclaimed film "Tangerine," this drama concerns young children, including 6-year-old Moonee (Brooklynn Prince), living in a complex near Disney World run by the curmudgeonly Bobby (Willem Dafoe).
'The Mountain Between Us' (Oct. 6)
Idris Elba and Kate Winslet play strangers who survive a plane crash in a remote mountain and have to rely on each other to survive. (Oct. 6)
'American Made' (Sept. 29)
Tom Cruise is a pilot turned drug runner turned CIA informant in this action film based on a true story. Directed by Doug Liman.
'Battle of the Sexes' (Sept. 22)
The famed 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs is brought to the big screen, courtesy of Emma Stone and Steve Carell.
'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' (Sept. 22)
The sequel to the wonderful action film takes members of the Kingsman to America, where they have to team up with the U.S. version -- the Statesmen -- to take down another evil force. Starring Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges, Elton John, Mark Strong and Halle Berry.
'American Assassin' (Sept. 15)
Counterterrorism agent Mitch Rapp (Dylan O'Brien) has to save the world from a rogue with a nuke in this intense action film, also starring Michael Keaton and Taylor Kitsch. Based on the thriller novel series by Vince Flynn.
‘IT’ (Sept. 8)
The iconic Stephen King novel about the evil clown monster Pennywise, memorably adapted as a television miniseries in 1990, gets a big screen adaptation with Bill Skarsgård and Finn Wolfhard.
'Home Again' (Sept. 8)
Reese Witherspoon plays a single mom who invites a trio of young men to live with her and her children in this new rom-com from writer/director Hallie Meyers-Shyer. Also starring Michael Sheen, Nat Wolff and Candice Bergen.
'I Do ... Until I Don't' (Sept. 1)
This awkwardly titled new comedy from writer/director/star Lake Bell is about couples being the subject of a documentary about marriage. Also starring Ed Helms, Mary Steenburgen, Paul Reiser, Amber Heard and Wyatt Cenac.
'Goon: Last of the Enforcers' (Sept. 1)
This sequel to the cult 2011 comedy has Seann William Scott return as hockey player Doug "The Thug" Glatt, trying to work his way back from an injury with the help of his old nemesis, Ross "The Boss" Rhea (Liev Schreiber). Written and directed by Jay Baruchel.
'Renegades' (Sept. 1)
A renegade team of Navy SEALs search for lost Nazi gold in a lake in Bosnia in this action flick starring Sullivan Stapleton and J.K. Simmons.
'Unlocked' (Sept. 1)
A CIA agent, played by Noomi Rapace, doesn't know whom to trust in the midst of a potential biological attack in England. Also starring Orlando Bloom, Toni Collette, Michael Douglas and John Malkovich.
