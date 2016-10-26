New ‘Muppet Babies’ series to air on Disney Junior in 2018

The decades haven’t aged the adorable Muppet Babies, who are planning their comeback more than 30 years after their first TV appearance.

Disney announced Wednesday that “Muppet Babies,” the children’s animated series that depicts mini baby versions of Muppets including Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy, will return to the small screen in early 2018 on the Disney Junior channel. Production of the CG-animated series has already begun.

“We are proud, and a little bit giddy, to begin production on our new version of the much-loved ‘Muppet Babies,’” said Disney Junior Worldwide’s Nancy Kanter in a news release. “Parents will delight in seeing their favorite Muppets in the mixed animation style they remember from the original series, and kids will be introduced to this warm and zany world made just right for the Disney Junior audience.”

The original “Muppet Babies” series ran from 1984 to 1991 on CBS.