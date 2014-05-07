New Power Rangers film announced

Go go Power Rangers!

The ’90s fan favorites are making a comeback… all the way to the big screen, creator Haim Saban and Lionsgate announced Wednesday.

A live action “Mighty Morphing Power Rangers” feature film will “re-envision the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, a group of high school kids who are infused with unique and cool super powers but must harness and use those powers as a team if they have any hope of saving the world,” according to the press release.

We’re left with so many questions: Who will be cast? What will their uniforms look like? Will Lionsgate target the kids of today, or focus on appealing to nostalgic millennials?

As the Power Rangers brand continues to produce everything from toys to engagement rings (yes, you read that right), it seems like Saban is focusing on the future.

“We’re confident that we will capture the world of the Power Rangers and translate it into a unique and memorable motion picture phenomenon with a legacy all its own,” he says in the release.