New ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ trailer stars NYC

You can’t have Spider-Man without NYC, and the new trailer for “Spider-Man: Homecoming” definitely showcases the city.

The movie stars Tom Holland as the web slinger, and it is set within the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe, alongside “The Avengers” and “Guardians of the Galaxy.” It hits theaters on July 7.

While much of the movie was filmed in Georgia, we closely examined the footage to pick out some of the local flavor that comes through in the trailer:

1. In the beginning of the trailer, Peter Parker runs under an elevated N W train in Astoria, puts on his costume and then swings past an elevated subway platform with the RFK Bridge in the background.

2. At around the 55 second mark, you see a corner with a deli on it and a car exploding. It looks to be in Sunnyside, Queens, as is another scene earlier, but most importantly, there is an amNewYork box on the street.

3. There are a few scenes on a Staten Island Ferry, though in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you can apparently still drive your car aboard the vessel.

4. There’s a showdown with Michael Keaton’s Vulture in Coney Island, with the Wonder Wheel in the background.

With Ivan Pereira