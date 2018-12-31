Watch live: New Year’s Eve 2019 ball drop in Times Square

Performer Donnie Wahlberg, of the group New Kids On the Block, takes selfies with fans in Times Square on Dec. 31, 2018. Photo Credit: Getty Images/John Lamparski

Whether you’re watching the New Year’s Eve ball drop from a bar, a friend’s house, or in a crowd of tall strangers in Times Square, you might need a better viewing option.

The New York City festivities, complete with performances by dozens of artists (both live and recorded), will be available for revelers to watch online for free. An official webcast will be made available through Vimeo, courtesy of the Times Square Alliance.

You can access the commercial-free stream at timessquarenyc.org, or by revisiting this page starting at 5 p.m.

The stream isn’t regulated by a major network, so you won’t be tuning into the same offerings as shows like ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” and Fox’s “New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey.” But, the stream will offer a sampling of the best of the Times Square action, including a front-row view of some of the live performances, including an expected rendition of “Imagine” by Bebe Rexha.

If you’d prefer to watch an NYE special, you’ll need a cable provider login to access the streams below.

NBC

With posts on the East and West coasts, NBC’s New Year’s Eve show will feature performances by Jennifer Lopez, Bebe Rexha, Kelly Clarkson and more. The show, hosted by Carson Daly and Chrissy Teigen, starts at 10 p.m. at nbc.com/live.

ABC

Airing from Times Square for the 47th consecutive year, ABC’s “Rockin’ Eve,” with host Ryan Seacrest, is the night’s main attraction. Performances split between the coasts start at 8 p.m. and can be viewed online at abc.go.com/watch-live.

Fox

Fox is airing its annual special live from Times Square with co-hosts Steve Harvey and Maria Menounos from 8 to 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Performers include Robin Thicke, Florence + the Machine and Sting, among others. Watch online at fox.com/live.

CNN

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will join forces for CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live,” also in the city, starting at 8 p.m. Watch online via the CNNgo app and at cnn.com/specials.