New Year’s Eve concerts you can still buy tickets for in NYC

Traditions are important in NYC, especially when it comes to that Dec. 31 countdown. If you’re not interested in celebrating New Year’s Eve in a crowded Times Square, consider partying at one of the many concerts set at the city’s biggest venues.

Below, we list your options, from cheap to pricey.

The Lone Bellow

The band returns to The Bowery Ballroom with three nights of shows planned, starting Saturday. Tickets for Monday’s late-night show start at $50. (The Bowery Ballroom; ticketfly.com)

Snoop Dogg

After a brief dabble in the kitchen with his debut cookbook, "From Crook to Cook," the hip-hop artist is back on the main stage headlining a Hell’s Kitchen bash. Advance tickets are still available for $75. (Terminal 5, axs.com)

Oteil Burbridge

The Dead & Company bassist will join forces with the Jerry Garcia Band’s Melvin Seals, guitarist Eric Krasno and John Kadlecik, and others for the "Oteil and Friends" NYE show. Tickets are $75. (Brooklyn Bowl, ticketfly.com)

Post Malone

The "Sunflower" singer, a native New Yorker, is throwing an NYE party in Brooklyn and everyone is invited. Tickets start at $79. (Barclays Center, ticketmaster.com)

Macy Gray

The "I Try" singer has a lot of new material to play during her two-night run at Iridium. The jazz/soul performer released her 10th studio album, "Ruby," in September. Tickets for her Dec. 30 show are sold out, but there are still plenty of seats ($105) left for the NYE bash. (Iridium, ticketweb.com)

David Guetta

A Brooklyn warehouse is transforming into an EDM club to host DJ David Guetta who’s recently released singles featuring J Balvin and Bebe Rexha. General admission is $125. (63 Flushing Ave., tixr.com)

Phish

It’s become an MSG tradition to rock the year away with Phish. The band is playing a four-day run at The Garden ahead of the big ball drop, with multi-night ticket packages available for hardcore fans. Only resale tickets ($125) are up for grabs, though packages will cost you as much as $699. (Madison Square Garden, stubhub.com)

Robin Thicke

Count down to midnight with Robin Thicke who’s hosting a New Year’s Eve party in Times Square. Lindsay Lohan’s younger sister, Aliana, is set to open for Thicke, and it’s rumored the "Lohan’s Beach Club" reality star will make a surprise appearance. Ticket packages (unlimited open bar and dinner buffet) start at $500. (Marriott Marquis New York; marquisnewyearseve.com)