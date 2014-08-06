Hannibal Buress, Bill Cosby, Amy Schumer set for NY Comedy Festival

Over 200 emerging and veteran comedians will convene in November.

Some of the country’s funniest minds will converge on Manhattan when the New York Comedy Festival comes to town this November.

The festival’s lineup is now available and it includes some heavy hitters, including Hannibal Buress, Bill Cosby and Maria Bamford. Amy Schumer, Tig Notaro and Carly Aquilino, among others, will perform as festival headliners for the first time.

Over 200 emerging and veteran comedians will join them in more than 60 shows at venues including Town Hall, the Beacon Theatre and The Theater at Madison Square Garden. Performances will run between November 5 and 9. A complete lineup will be announced this fall.

Now in its eleventh year, the festival is produced by Carolines on Broadway with Comedy Central.

Tickets are on sale starting Monday at 10 a.m. through the festival’s website: nycomedyfestival.com.