The country’s largest comedy festival is coming back to New York City for a week of big laughs and even bigger stars.

This year’s New York Comedy Festival will feature favorites from across the industry, like late night hosts Trevor Noah and Stephen Colbert; stand-up staples such as Nate Bargatze and Tom Segura; comedic actors like Jenny Slate and Nicole Byer; and even podcast personalities like “U Up?” hosts Jordana Abraham and Jared Freid.

The festival also promises appearances from Benito Skinner, Kathleen Madigan, Bill Maher, Demetri Martin and more.

“As we mark 16 years of the New York Comedy Festival, we celebrate the varied and diverse talent — both up-and-coming and established stars — who continue to come out to put on a great show each and every year,” says Caroline Hirsch, founder and owner of the New York Comedy Festival and Carolines on Broadway.

“We’ve always supported and championed those in the industry, and we’re excited to continue to bring the very best comedic talent to entertain comedy fans this November.”

This is only the beginning of lineup announcements for the weeklong event that brings more than 200 comedians to perform more than 100 shows at some of the city's top venues, such as the Beacon Theatre, Carnegie Hall, Carolines on Broadway and the TriBeCa Performing Arts Center.

The comedians will participate in panel discussions, movie screenings, radio and podcast broadcasts, plus live improv and sketch shows. There also will be pop-up events through festival week, which runs from Nov. 4 to 10.

Presale tickets are on offer beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday until 10 p.m. Aug. 11 for Citi cardmembers. The general public can buy tickets starting at 10 a.m. Aug. 12.