New York Comic Con ‘blood rave’ based on ‘Blade’ movie coming to Terminal 5

No real blood will be featured, but sword fighting will.

Ravers looking to have a bloody good time will be in luck in two weeks.

Terminal 5 will host a blood rave on October 9, in conjunction with New York Comic Con.

The after-party is based off the opening scene to the 1998 superhero movie “Blade” that featured vampires clubbing in a tricked out disco equipped with sprinklers that sprayed blood.

The New York blood rave, which was first reported by Vice, won’t feature real blood but will include cosplay contests, sword fighting and a recreation of sets from the film. The Crystal Method will headline the show and be joined by A Place Both Wonderful And Strange, Pictureplane, DJ Choyce Hacks and The Dance Cartel.