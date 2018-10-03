When it comes to science fiction and anime, there are fans and then there are cosplayers.

Cosplayers take their fandom seriously, dressing as their favorite superheroes and villains in elaborate (and often meticulously handmade) costumes.

Jacqueline Collins, a 33-year-old handbag designer from Brooklyn, has nabbed numerous accolades for her cosplay work as characters in popular video games, animé and manga including winning the Eastern Championships of Cosplay in 2017 as Au Ra Astrologian from "Final Fantasy XIV" at New York Comic Con.

This year Collins returns to Comic Con as a cosplay contest judge. She talked to amNewYork about the lure of cosplay and how she found her “tribe.”

How did you first get interested in cosplay?

I dressed up as a kid and never got past it. I’m from New Hampshire so my sister and I first tried cosplaying at a small local convention as characters from "Fushigi Yugi" (Japanese animé). I've been a fan of animé since middle school, but took a break from cosplaying while I was in college and starting a career. In 2013, I was looking for hobbies and I went to a concert for video game music dressed up as Sheik from "The Legend of Zelda." Other people were dressed up there and they reacted so positively. I was able to relive all my childhood fandom through costume.

I was hooked after my first competition in Boston in 2014 because of all the people I met. They were so passionate and even though it’s a competition, people are so welcoming. I kind of found my tribe.

What are some of the challenges you face when creating costumes?

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sometimes there are magical elements (in the comics) that are not physically possible. You have to figure out how to do it in real life through props. One of my favorite things about cosplay is learning new techniques, like using LED lights.

Any advice for budding cosplayers?

It can be intimidating so don’t feel like you need to make the whole thing yourself. Make what you can and just try it. You’ll find people you’ll connect with. A lot of us are introverted and for me going on stage was hugely scary. Now I feel like I have a whole new skill set. You can go to Comic Con in the weirdest thing you can possibly imagine and there will be someone who knows who you are. My husband wanted to do a mash-up of “The Simpsons’ and “Akira” and he found at least four or five people who just got it.

You are a judge this year but will you still dress up?

Yes! I’ll be wearing an original "gijinka" or anthropomorphized design inspired by Pokemon's Squirtle Squad, and Japanese girl gang fashion.