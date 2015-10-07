New York Comic Con: Marvel, Archie, Disney, Image and other must-see publishers

All the big publishers will be at the convention, plus smaller ones.

There’s a lot going at New York Comic Con and it’s not always easy to know where to start. But amNewYork is here to help with our rundown of the major publishers setting up booths at the show, with our recommendations:

2000 AD (Rebellion)

Location: 2242

Famous for: “Judge Dredd”

Hidden gem: “Zombo,” about a ghoulish zombie hero.

215 Ink

Location: 1050

Famous for: “Enormous”

Hidden gem: “Vic Boone”

Abrams

Location: 2228

Famous for: “Adventure Time” art books

Hidden gem: “Only What’s Necessary: Charles M. Schulz and the Art of Peanuts,” a new art book from Chip Kidd and Geoff Spear.

Action Lab Entertainment

Location: 3044

Famous for: “Princeless”

Hidden gem: “Molly Danger,” a great all-ages comic.

Archie Comics

Location: 1836

Famous for: “Archie,” of course. The latest is a modern interpretation from Mark Waid and Fiona Staples. And a new Jughead comic that came out last week as well, from Chip Zdarsky and Erica Henderson.

Hidden gem: The Dark Circle line of superheroes has resurrected classic superheroes “The Black Hood,” “The Shield,” The Fox” and “The Hangman.”

Avatar Press

Location: 1920

Famous for: “Crossed,” an ultra-violent book created by Garth Ennis and Jacen Burrows. Later issues have seen some top writers in the industry take over.

Hidden gem: Lots of work from writer Warren Ellis, including “Ignition City” and “No Hero.”

ComixTribe

Location: 1924

Famous for: “And Then Emily Was Gone,” a creepy horror mystery series from John Lees and Iain Laurie.

Hidden gem: Get an early sneak peak at the first issue of “Counter Terror,” a new supernatural comic from Tyler James and Queens artist Joe Mulvey. Also check out the new hardcover collection of “The Standard,” also from Lees and artist Johnathan Rector.

Cosmic Times

Location: 1367

Famous for: “Giant Robot Maintenance Crew”

Hidden gem: “Metal Locus”

Dark Horse Comics

Location: 1636

Famous for: Hellboy

Hidden gem: “Fight Club 2,” a new comic that continues the story from the popular movie. Please don’t tell anyone I was talking about this, because, you, it’s the first rule

Disney Publishing

Location: 2028

Famous for: The new “Star Wars” novels “The Weapon of a Jedi,” “Smuggler’s Run” and Moving Target.”

Hidden Gem: The novel “Black Widow: Forever Red” by Margaret Stohl, about the red-headed Avenger.

Dynamite Entertainment

Location: 2129

Famous for: “Red Sonja”

Hidden gem: Any of their “Flash Gordon” series.

First Second Books

Location: 2237

Famous for: “Battling Boy” by Paul Pope and “Boxers & Saints” by Gene Luen Yang.

Hidden gem: “Human Body Theater” by Maris Wicks, a new non-fiction book that shows you how the body works.

IDW Publishing

Location: 1844

Famous for: “Locke & Key,” from Joe Hill, an accomplished horror writer and the son of Stephen King, and artist Gabriel Rodriguez.

Hidden gem: “Jem and the Holograms,” a modernized interpretation of the truly, truly outrageous ’80s cartoon and soon-to-be movie.

Image Comics

Location: 1544

Famous for: “The Walking Dead”

Hidden gem: “Copperhead,” a wonderful space western series from Jay Gaerber and Scott Godlewski.

Kodansha Comics

Location: 2109

Famous for: “Attack on Titan”

Hidden gem: “Fairy Tail”

Lion Forge Comics

Location: 1659

Famous for: “Miami Vice: Remix” by Joe Casey and Jim Mahfood, a triply re-imagining of the television series.

Hidden gem: “Madballs Oozing Art Wad,” a limited edition comic inspired by the ’80s toys.

Marvel Entertainment

Location: 1354

Famous for: Oh, just “Spider-Man,” “The Avengers,” “Deadpool,” “Star Wars,” “Guardians of the Galaxy” and so on and so forth.

Hidden gem: The recent “Silver Surfer” comic by Dan Slott and Mike Allred was amazing.

Oni Press

Location: 1928

Famous for: “Scott Pilgrim”

Hidden gem: “Letter 44,” a smart series by Brooklyn writer Charles Soule and artist Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque, which mixes politics and sci-fi. Soon to be a series on Syfy.

OSSM Comics

Location: 1558

Famous for: “Xenoglyphs”

Hidden gem: “Monomyth”

Papercutz

Location: 2365

Famous for: “The Smurfs”

Hidden gem: “Classics Illustrated,” comic adaptations of classic novels.

Titan Entertainment

Location: 2142

Famous for: “Doctor Who” comics.

Hidden gem: “The Autobiography of James T. Kirk: The Story of Starfleet’s Greatest Captain”

TwoMorrows Publishing

Location: 1038

Famous for: “Jack Kirby Collector”

Hidden gem: “Brick Journal”

Valiant Entertainment

Location: 1635

Famous for: “Bloodshot,” which will be the first film from this New York City company to come to the big screen, courtesy of Sony. Start with the amazing graphic novel “The Valiant” by Jeff Lemire, Matt Kindt and Paolo Rivera. And while you’re there, pick up the awesome Bloodshot vinyl figure from CKRTLAB Toys.

Hidden gem: “Ivar, Timewalker,” a brilliant series about a time traveler.

Viz Media

Location: 1364

Famous for: “Naruto”

Hidden gem: “One-Punch Man” and “Ultraman

Z2 Comics

Location: 1139

Famous for: “Escapo” by Paul Pope

Hidden gem: “Henni” by Miss Lasko Gross

Zenescope Entertainment

Location: 1906

Famous for: “Grimm Fairy Tales”

Hidden gem: “Wonderland””