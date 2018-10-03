Must-see panels at New York Comic Con

Thursday

DC Meet the Publishers

Time: 1:45-2:45 p.m.

Location: Javits Center, Room 1A21

Guests: Dan DiDio, Jim Lee

Description: This “state of the union” panel with DC’s co-publishers will give you a heads up on what’s coming out from the publisher in the coming months, including its superhero comics, MAD magazine and the company’s mature lines, Vertigo and Black Label.

Zachary Levi Talks ‘Shazam!’

Time: 3-3:30 p.m.

Location: Javits Center, NYCC Live Stage, Book 174

Guests: Zachary Levi

Description: The star of the upcoming “Shazam!” movie (currently set for an April 5, 2019, release) comes with a preview of the film in tow. It follows a young boy imbued with the powers of the wizard Shazam, and turns into a superhero when he speaks the wizard’s name.

Dreamworks ‘She-Ra and the Princess of Power,’ a Netflix Original Series’

Time: 3-4 p.m.

Location: Hammerstein Ballroom, 311 W. 34th St.

Guests: Noelle Stevenson, Aimee Carrero, Karen Fukuhara

Description: Noelle Stevenson, the creator of this animated reboot, is joined by voice actresses Aimee Carrero, who plays Princess Adora and her alter-ego She-Ra, and Karen Fukuhara, who portrays Glimmer, will take part in this panel that will offer a sneak peak of the new Netflix series.

Friday

‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ – Wreck-It Ralph is Back!

Time: 2:45-3:45 p.m.

Location: Javits Center, Room 1A06

Guests: Rich Moore, Phil Johnston

Description: The co-directors of “Ralph Breaks the Internet” will give you a behind-the-scenes look at the animated sequel, offering a glimpse at some new footage.

#Metoo to #TimesUp: An Action Summit for Comics

Time: 4:15-5:15 p.m.

Location: Javits Center, Room 1A21

Guests: Amy Chu, Sarah Gaydos, Joan Hilty, Alitha Martinez, Lilah Sturges

Description: This collection of female and gender-nonconforming comic creators discuss ways to make the comics industry a more safe, inclusive environment and how to combat harassment, underrepresentation and more.

Oni Press & IDW Publishing Present: ‘Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragons!’

Time: 5:15-6:15 p.m.

Location: Javits Center, Room 1A24

Guests: Sarah Gaydos, Jim Zub, Patrick Rothfuss

Description: Worlds collide as the popular and subversive animated series rolls the dice for this “Dungeons & Dragons” crossover. Writers Jim Zub and Patrick Rothfuss and editor Sarah Gaydos give you all the details on this crazed mash-up.

Saturday

‘Good Omens’

Time: 10-11 a.m.

Location: The Hulu Theater at MSG

Guests: Neil Gaiman, David Tennant, Douglas Mackinnon, Michael Sheen, Miranda Richardson

Description: What happens when a demon and an angel team up to prevent the Apocalypse? This hotly anticipated show featuring the former “Doctor Who” star focuses on that unlikely partnership.

‘Hellboy’

Time: 11 a.m.-noon

Location: Javits Center, Main Stage 1-D

Guests: David Harbour, Sasha Lane, Daniel Dae Kim, Mike Mignola

Description: Get the lowdown on the reboot of “Hellboy,” with the character's creator Mike Mignola and stars, including David Harbour, who plays the big red half-demon.

Graphic Novels That Make History

Time: 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Location: Javits Center, Room 1C03

Guests: Peter J. Tomasi, Nathan Hale, Ted Fox, James Otis Smith, Mikael, Matt Fitch, Chris Baker, Abraham Riesman

Description: Nonfiction graphic novels have boomed in popularity with their colorful, engaging view on historical events. These authors talk about their recent projects and if they think the trend is here to stay.

Sunday

Mad About MAD

Time: 10:45-11:45 a.m.

Location: Javits Center, Room 1A21

Guests: Bill Morrison, Suzy Hutchinson, Tom Bunk, Dick DeBartolo, Desmond Devlin, Tom Richmond

Description: Join MAD’s executive editor Bill Morrison and the usual gang of idiots as they dish on the magazine, which recently relaunched.

Wax On, Wax Off, With The Cast and Creators of ‘Cobra Kai’

Time: 11 a.m.-noon

Location: Javits Center, Room 1A06

Guests: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg

Description: You’ll get a crane kick out of this reunion of the “Karate Kid.” The stars and creators of “Cobra Kai” chat about the popular YouTube series, and they will also show some footage from the upcoming second season.

‘Doctor Who’ – BBC America Official Panel

Time: 1:45-3:30 p.m.

Location: The Hulu Theater at MSG

Guests: Jodie Whittaker, Chris Chibnall, Matt Strevens

Description: Watch the historic first episode of the new season of “Doctor Who,” which features the first lady Doctor, played by Jodie Whittaker. After the screening, stick around for a panel and Q&A with the star and show creators.