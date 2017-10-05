There is a ton of programming at New York Comic Con. We dug through the big list and picked out some cool panels to check out.

THURSDAY

‘Artemis’ — A Conversation with Andy Weir and Rosario Dawson

Andy Weir, the author of the hit book “The Martian,” which was turned into a great Matt Damon movie, chats about his sophomore novel, “Artemis” — a sci-fi heist book — with actress Rosario Dawson, who performs the novel for the Audible audiobook. (2:45-3:45 p.m., Room 1A06)

Marvel Legacy: Next Big Thing

Some of the big up-and-coming names at Marvel Comics chat about their titles, including Ed Brisson (“Iron Fist”), Javier Garron (“Secret Warriors”), Erica Henderson (“Unbeatable Squirrel Girl”), Matthew Rosenberg (“Punisher”), Rainbow Rowell (“Runaways”) and Charles Soule (“Daredevil”). (2:45-3:45 p.m., Room 1A21)

‘American Gods’ with Ricky Whittle, Pablo Schreiber and Yetide Badaki

Ricky Whittle, Pablo Schrieber and Yetide Badaki — the stars of the Starz series “American Gods,” based on the Neil Gaiman novel — chat about the show and take questions about the upcoming season. (6-7 p.m., Main Stage 1-D Presented by AT&T)

Keanu Reeves Discusses ‘Replicas’

“John Wick” star Keanu Reeves takes the stage alongside director Jeffrey Nachmanoff and producer Stephen Hamel to discuss their new movie, “Replica,” about a scientist who tries to bring back his family through cloning. (6:30-7:30 p.m., Room 1A06)

FRIDAY

#BlackComicsMonth: Diversity in Comics

This panel, featuring Cameron Glover, Shauna Grant, Vita Ayala, Zora Gilbert, Fabian LeLay, Tee Franklin and Gail Simone, chats about the need for diversity and how people who feel underrepresented can get their voices out in the world of comics. (11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Room 1A21)

Hulu and Seth Rogen’s ‘Future Man’

While Seth Rogen won’t be there, the stars of his new streaming action comedy -- Josh Hutcherson, Eliza Coupe, Derek Wilson and Haley Joel Osment -- will be, joined by creators Kyle Hunter and Ariel Shaffir and showrunner Ben Karlin for this world premiere screening. On the Hulu show, Hutcherson plays a video gamer brought to the future to save the world. (1:30-2:30 p.m., Room 1A06)

‘The Orville’

Learn all about the new sci-fi series, a comedic riff on “Star Trek,” with stars Seth MacFarlane and Adrianne Palicki as well as producers David A. Goodman and Brannon Braga. (6-7 p.m., Hammerstein Ballroom, 311 W. 34th St.)

Cards Against Humanity: Live!

Join members of the Cards Against Humanity writers room — Jo Felder, Julia Weiss, Tom Dyke, Trin Garritano, Alex Cox and Kevin Reader — for this live show improvised around the popular and delightfully crude card game. (6:45-7:45 p.m., Room 1A10)

Hulu and Marvel Television present Marvel’s ‘Runaways’

Get a first look at the latest Marvel series “Runaways,” as show producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage and Jeph Loeb, the head of Marvel Television show off some new footage from the Hulu series, which premieres Nov. 21. (7:45-9:15 p.m., Main Stage 1-D Presented by AT&T)

SATURDAY

‘The Tick’

The cast and crew of Amazon’s “The Tick,” including creator Ben Edlund and stars Peter Serafinowicz, Griffin Newman and Jackie Earle Haley, for a panel discussion, Q&A and some surprises. (11 a.m.-noon, Room 1A06)

‘Ninjak Vs. The Valiant Universe’: Screening & Cast Q&A

Be one of the first to see the new live-action digital series “Ninjak Vs. The Valiant Universe, the new collaboration between New York comic publisher Valiant Entertainment and popular YouTube series Super Power Beat Down. The panel includes Aaron and Sean Schoenke, Hunter Gorinson, Josh Johns and Dinesh Shamdasani. (11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Room 1A10)

DC Spotlight on Batman

If you see the Bat Signal shining, it’s to get you going to this panel about all things Dark Knight with some of the current crew of writers and artists working on the character, including Cully Hamner, Tom King, Sean Gordon Murphy, Tony Patrick, Scott Snyder and James Tynion IV. (1:30-2:30 p.m., Room 1A06)

SUNDAY

World Premiere of ‘Batman vs. Two-Face’

The follow-up to the animated movie “Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders,” “Batman vs. Two-Face,” set in the world of the 1960s “Batman” series, features the debut of the iconic villain Two-Face, voiced by the even more iconic William Shatner. The panel includes Burt Ward (Robin), Shatner, James Tucker, Michael Jelenic, Rick Morales and Damian Holbrook. (10:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Main Stage 1-D Presented by AT&T)

‘Professor Marston & the Wonder Women’

Director Angela Robinson and stars Luke Evans and Rebecca Hall discuss the upcoming film “Professor Marston & the Wonder Women,” a new biopic about William Moulton Marston, the creator of Wonder Woman. (12:30-1:30 p.m., Hammerstein Ballroom, 311 W. 34th St.)

‘The X-Files’

Get an advanced look at the new season of “X-Files” with stars David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson and Mitch Pileggi and show creator Chris Carter. (1-2 p.m., Main Stage 1-D Presented by AT&T)

Celebrating 25 Years of ‘Mortal Kombat’

“Mortal Kombat” co-creator Ed Boon hosts this celebration of the popular fighting game and how the game has evolved through the years. (1:30-2:30 p.m., Room 1A24)

Sunday Conversation with Dan DiDio

DC Comics publisher Dan DiDio holds court at this chat that’ll give you an insider’s look at how the comics come together and more. Expect some special guests. (2:45-3:45 p.m., Room 1A24)

‘Batman: The Animated Series’ 25th Anniversary

Join producers Bruce Timm and Alan Burnett and voice actors Kevin Conroy and Tara Strong for this celebration of the 25th anniversary of “Batman: The Animated Series,” arguably the greatest interpretation of the Dark Knight on any screen. (4:15-5:15 p.m., Main Stage 1-D Presented by AT&T)