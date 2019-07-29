Martin Scorsese's next big epic may be streaming on Netflix later this year, but fans will be able to first catch the Oscar-winning director's film in its world premiere at the 57th New York Film Festival.

"The Irishman" will be the opening night movie at the annual event on Sept. 27 at Lincoln Center. The film, which is an adaptation of the Charles Brandt novel "I Heard You Paint Houses," reunites "Goodfellas" cast members Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci, and features Al Pacino, in his first film with Scorsese.

De Niro plays the title role of Frank "The Irishman" Sheeran, a mob hit man, and Pacino will play Teamsters president Jimmy Hoffa, who worked closely with Sheeran back in the '60s and '70s. Anna Paquin, Harvey Keitel and Ray Romano also star in the movie.

New York Film Festival director and selection committee chair Kent Jones praised the film and Scorsese's work.

"'The Irishman' is so many things: rich, funny, troubling, entertaining and, like all great movies, absolutely singular,” he said in a statement. "All I can say is that the minute it was over my immediate reaction was that I wanted to watch it all over again."

The New York Film Festival, presented by Film at Lincoln Center, will take place between Sept. 27 and Oct. 13 and "The Irishman" will premiere at Alice Tully Hall. Tickets will go on sale on Sept. 8.

The movie is slated to be released in select theaters and then on Netflix later this year, marking the first time one of Scorsese's films will have a mass release on a streaming platform. The director said he was honored to have "The Irishman" make its first public screening at the New York Film Festival.

"The festival is critical to bringing awareness to cinema from around the world. I am grateful to have the opportunity to premiere my new picture in New York alongside my wonderful cast and crew,” Scorsese said in a statement.