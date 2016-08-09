New York Film Festival announces main lineup

The festival’s Main Slate includes works from from Almodovar and Jarmusch.

The New York Film Festival’s 54th year is bringing a variety of internationally renowned flicks and world premieres to NYC.

The NYFF Main Slate, announced Tuesday, is a selection of award-winning films screened at events from Cannes to the Berlin Film Festival. Notable directors, from Pedro Almodovar to Jim Jarmusch, are screening their works at the festival.

In a public statement, Kent Jones, the NYFF director and selection committee chair, noted that this year’s film selection is “a form of response.”

“I also see in this year’s lineup a bounty of vital work from artists from all around the world who will not stop until they see their visions all the way to the end,” he said in the statement.

Check out the official lineup below to see what films are hitting the NYFF screens starting Sept. 30 at Film Society of Lincoln Center. For tickets and information on the festival, visit filmlinc.org.

“The 13th,” directed by Ava DuVernay

“20th Century Women,” directed by Mike Mills

“The Lost City of Z,” directed by James Gray

“Aquarius,” directed by Kleber Mendonca Filho

“Certain Women,” directed by Kelly Reichardt

“Elle,” directed by Paul Verhoeven

“Fire at Sea / Fuocoammare,” directed by Gianfranco Rosi

“Graduation / Bacalaureat,” directed by Cristian Mungiu

“Hermia and Helena,” directed by Matias Pineiro

“I, Daniel Blake,” directed by Ken Loach

“Julieta,” directed by Pedro Almodovar

“Manchester by the Sea,” directed by Kenneth Lonergan

“Moonlight,” directed by Barry Jenkins

“My Entire High School Singing into the Sea,” directed by Dash Shaw

“Neruda,” directed by Pablo Larrain

“Paterson,” directed by Jim Jarmusch

“Personal Shopper,” directed by Olivier Assayas

“The Rehearsal,” directed by Alison Maclean

“Sieranevada,” directed by Cristi Puiu

“Son of Joseph / Le fils de Joseph,” directed by Eugène Green

“Staying Vertical / Rester vertical,” directed by Alain Guiraudie

“Things to Come / L’Avenir,” directed by Mia Hansen-Løve

“Toni Erdmann,” directed by Maren Ade

“The Unknown Girl,” directed by Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne

“Yourself and Yours,” directed by Hong Sangsoo