What to watch during the New York Film Festival 2015 weekend wrap-up

Below are your best bets for the festival’s final few days. As always, more info can be found at filmlinc.org .

The New York Film Festival wraps up a stellar 53rd edition this weekend. That’s sad news for film buffs everywhere, but there are plenty of notable movies still to be screened at the Film Society of Lincoln Center through Sunday.

Friday (Oct. 9)

‘Chantal Akerman by Chantal Akerman’ and ‘Jeanne Dielman, 23, quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles’

The world suffered a tremendous loss this week when Chantal Akerman, a trailblazing feminist filmmaker from Belgian, died at 65. Her “No Home Movie” is showing at the festival (the final screening is Sunday at 1 p.m.) and programmers have added screenings of “Chantal Akerman by Chantal Akerman” (3:15 p.m.) and the landmark “Jeanne Dielman, 23, quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles” (5 p.m.), Dielman’s 1975 movie that deepend the possibilities for the portrayal of mothers in cinema.

Saturday (Oct. 10)

‘Miles Ahead’

The closing night selection, starring, co-written and directed by Don Cheadle, looks at the iconic Miles Davis during the 1970s. The film screens at 6, 6:15, 9 and 9:15 p.m.

Sunday (Oct. 11)

Movies all day

You could see five notable movies on Sunday, as NYFF brings back staples throughout the day. These include the 1950s-set “Brooklyn,” the Oscar contending drama about an Irish immigrant to the borough, and “Carol,” starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara as lovers challenged by society’s restrictions.