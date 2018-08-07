Say hello to some new directors and toast-proven favorites at the 56th New York Film Festival this fall.

The festival announced its main slate lineup on Tuesday, a star-studded selection of 30 films from 22 countries that will screen at Lincoln Center from Sept. 28 through Oct. 14.

Among the more recognizable entries is “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” directed by Joel and Ethan Coen. The collection of short tales includes James Franco as a bank robber, Liam Neeson as a traveling medicine salesman, and Coen-darling Tim Blake Nelson as a murderous singing cowboy, according to the NYFF.

The U.S. premiere of “Her Smell,” directed by Alex Ross Perry, will also showcase the indisputable acting chops of Elisabeth Moss as she portrays a spiraling ’90s alt-rock singer. The film’s ensemble cast also includes such fan favorites as Cara Delevingne, Amber Heard and Dan Stevens.

“Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins’ take on James Baldwin’s iconic novel “If Beale Street Could Talk” will also screen, and is sure to captivate New Yorkers with the story of a young African-American man in 1970s Harlem who is arrested and convicted for a crime he didn’t commit.

Acclaimed actor Paul Dano will make his directorial debut with the impressive adaptation of Richard Ford’s 1990 novel “Wildlife.” The tragic family tale stars none other than Jake Gyllenhaal and Carey Mulligan as a husband and wife down on their luck in the American west in the mid-60s.

As previously announced, opening night’s “The Favourite” features Academy Award winners Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone in a darkly funny new film by director Yorgos Lanthimos. The festival will close with “At Eternity’s Gate,” a look at the last days of Vincent Van Gogh played by Willem Dafoe.

See the full lineup at filmlinc.org/nyff2018. Passes are now on sale.