New York Film Festival lineup includes ‘Last Flag Flying,’ ‘Wonder Wheel,’ more

Amazon and Netflix movies are standouts on the list.

Streaming services are the standouts at this year’s New York Film Festival, with a handful of flashy movies from Amazon Studios and Netflix among the event’s main slate lineup of 25 films.

Amazon’s opening and closing night movies — Richard Linklater’s “Last Flag Flying,” starring Bryan Cranston, Steve Carell and Laurence Fishburne and Woody Allen’s “Wonder Wheel” — had been previously announced. So had its centerpiece, Todd Haynes’ NYC-set “Wonderstruck.”

Highlights of the newly announced features include Netflix’s comedy-drama “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected),” written and directed by Noah Baumbach. Starring Adam Sandler, Emma Thompson and Ben Stiller, the picture screened at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Netflix will also be represented at Lincoln Center this fall with “Mudbound,” an ensemble drama set in Mississippi during World War II and featuring Mary J. Blige and Carey Mulligan, among others.

Other noteworthy flicks at the fest, from Sept. 28 through Oct. 15, include “Lady Bird,” written and directed by Greta Gerwig, and Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino’s “Call Me By Your Name,” which has been rapturously received.

See the full lineup at filmlinc.org.