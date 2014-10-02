New York Film Festival: What to check out this weekend

The festival has a lot to offer as it hits the halfway point.

The New York Film Festival has a lot to offer as it hits the halfway point this weekend.

Here’s a day-by-day rundown of some of the most intriguing offerings at the Lincoln Center confab between Friday and Sunday.

For more information, including prices and venue information, visit filmlinc.com/nyff2014 or call 212-721-6500.

Friday

“Stray Dog”

This documentary from “Winter’s Bone” director Debra Granik offers another immersion into rural Midwestern life, focusing on a biker/RV park manager from Missouri. 6:15 p.m.

“Pasolini”

Frequent collaborators Willem Dafoe and filmmaker Abel Ferrara team up to tell the story of the final day in the life of controversial Italian icon. Pier Paolo Pasolini. 9 p.m.

Saturday

“Red Army”

The story of the Soviet Union’s Red Army hockey team is told in this documentary. 3:15 p.m.

“Inherent Vice”

The festival’s centerpiece, Paul Thomas Anderson’s adaptation of the Thomas Pynchon novel, is one of the most eagerly anticipated movies of the year. It stars Joaquin Phoenix, Josh Brolin and Reese Witherspoon, world premieres at the festival Saturday and screens five times. 5:30 p.m., 5:45 p.m., 9 p.m., 9:15 p.m., 11:59 p.m.

Sunday

A Conversation with Marion Cotillard/”Two Days, One Night”

Listen to the Oscar winner speak (for free, no less) and purchase a ticket to her latest, “Two Days, One Night.”

Talk: 1 p.m.; screening 3 p.m.

“Eden”

Mia Hansen-Løve is a terrific filmmaker; her fourth feature stars Greta Gerwig, among others, and is set in the 1990s French rave scene. 9 p.m.