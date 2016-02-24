New York International Children’s Film Festival: 11 must-see events

From a French steampunk animated film to an adaptation of a classic children’s book to a restored edition of a …

From a French steampunk animated film to an adaptation of a classic children’s book to a restored edition of a cult classic ’toon, the New York International Children’s Film Festival has something to delight any child — and adult.

The four-week festival culled its selection of 18 feature-length films and six shorts from 2,500 global submissions.

amNewYork parsed through the lineup to highlight some films and shorts you need to know about.

‘The Boy and the Beast’

The opening night feature, Mamoru Hosoda’s latest visually striking animated film is about Kyuta, an orphan who becomes an apprentice for a gruff warrior beast named Kumatetsu. In Japanese with subtitles. (Feb. 26)

‘Belle and Sebastian: The Adventure Continues’

This sequel brings us back to the Swiss Alps, where a young boy, Sebastian, and his dog, Belle, go on an epic adventure in search of a friend who crashed-landed on her way back from the battlefields of World War II. The first film won the festival’s Grand Prize last year. In French with subtitles. (Feb. 27, March 6 and 19)

Girls’ POV Shorts: The Past 10 Years

The international short films in this program explore issues women around the world are dealing with and includes award winners from the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. (Feb. 27, March 5 and 20)

‘Iron Giant’

This beloved animated classic is newly restored with added bonus scenes. In Brad Bird’s (“The Incredibles,” “Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol”) directorial debut, an alien robot (voiced by Vin Diesel) develops a friendship with a young boy as they team up with Dean McCoppin (voiced by Harry Connick Jr.) to avoid a suspicious government agent. (Feb. 27, March 13)

‘Opposite Field’

This documentary follows a Ugandan Little League Baseball team’s journey to become the first African team to play in the Little League World Series. In English and Luganda with subtitles. (Feb. 27, March 12 and 13)

‘Molly Monster’

This colorful, animated film about the adventures of Molly Monster and her best pal, Edison, a windup toy, is sure to please younger audiences. (Feb. 27, March 5 and 12)

‘April and the Extraordinary World’

Based on the graphic novel by French master Jacques Tardi, this steampunk animated film is set in 1941 France, at a time when scientists and inventors keep disappearing and technology is decades-behind. A teenager, April (voiced by Marion Cotillard), and her unusual crew — including her grandfather and a talking cat — try to find her parents, who are among the missing scientists. In French with subtitles. (Feb. 28, March 5)

‘Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas and Others’

In the latest “Shaun the Sheep” film, Shaun convinces the Farmer to get llamas, but the exotic beasts cause chaos on the farm. This film has no dialogue, but plenty of animal sounds. (Feb. 28, March 5 and 12)

‘The Little Prince’

The classic French children’s book gets a modern twist in this 3-D stop-motion animated film. In this retelling, a little girl meets The Aviator and gets entranced by his stories about the adventurous Little Prince. Featuring the voices of Jeff Bridges, Rachel McAdams, Paul Rudd and more. (March 5)

Heebie Jeebies: Spooky, Freaky, Bizarre …

This collection of strange and scary shorts from around the world will make you laugh, jump in your seat and spark your curiosity of the unknown. (March 12 and 19)

‘The Idol’

Singer Mohammad Assaf’s real-life story inspired this drama, about a young Palestinian in Gaza who goes on to win “Arab Idol” and becomes a worldwide phenomenon. In Arabic with subtitles. (March 20)

If you go

The New York International Children’s Film Festival runs Feb. 26-March 20 at various theaters. For a full schedule of films, times and tickets, go to nyicff.org.