New York Jewish Film Festival begins Wednesday at Film Society of Lincoln Center

The New York Jewish Film Festival, now in its 24th year, remains on the forefront when it comes to the discovery of movies that capture the unique and multi-dimensional Jewish experience in the United States and abroad.

The 2015 edition begins Wednesday with the documentary “The Muses of Isaac Bashevis Singer” and runs through Jan. 29.

It offers a slate ranging from the narrative feature “Gett: The Trial of Viviane Amsalem,” about an Orthodox woman fighting for a divorce, to the documentary “Deli Man,” about the third-generation operator of Kenny and Ziggy’s deli in Houston.

Fans of low-rent ’80s action powerhouse Cannon Films will want to check out “The Go-Go Boys: The Inside Story of Cannon Films,” about the Israeli producers behind flicks starring Chuck Norris and others.

There are special sections, including New York Noir (“The Naked City” is a must-see), War Against War (don’t miss “The Battle of Algiers”) and a sidebar dedicated to documentarian Jennie Livingston that includes her iconic “Paris is Burning.”

The New York Jewish Film Festival is at the Film Society of Lincoln Center. Ticket prices vary, filmlinc.com