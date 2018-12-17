New York Public Library, Queens and Brooklyn announce most popular books of 2018

Jennifer Egan’s mystery novel “Manhattan Beach” topped the list in all three library systems.

New York bookworms dove into mysteries, classic dystopian tales, and juicy political tidbits of the White House in 2018, according to the New York Public Library.

The library released Monday the top 10 checkouts of the year from its branches across the Bronx, Manhattan and Staten Island. Mysteries "Origin: A Novel," "Manhattan Beach" and "Fifty Fifty" were the top three checkouts of the year by borough, respectively. The nonfiction "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" made the Bronx and Manhattan top 10s, while four James Patterson novels, some with co-writers, rounded out Staten Island’s.

The titles cover a host of topics that are fresh on readers’ minds and imaginations, according to Lynn Lobash, the assistant director of reader services for the New York Public Library.

"It reveals so many different reasons why people read in the first place, and it serves as a little microcosm of the whole picture," she said in a blog post.

The public library systems in Brooklyn and Queens also reported their top checkouts. Egan’s "Manhattan Beach" topped both lists — likely because of its selection as book-of-choice for the second-annual citywide One Book, One New York reading program.

New York Public Library Top 10

Locations in the Bronx, Manhattan and Staten Island

Bronx

1. "Origin: A Novel," Dan Brown

2. "TASC: Test Assessing Secondary Completion: Strategies, Practice, & Review, 2017-2018 ," Kaplan

3. "The Handmaid’s Tale," Margaret Atwood

4. "The People vs. Alex Cross," James Patterson

5. "Red Alert," Marshall Karp and James Patterson

6. "The 17th Suspect," James Patterson

7. "Haunted," James O. Born and James Patterson

8. "Manhattan Beach," Jennifer Egan

9. "Count to Ten," ​James Patterson and Ashwin Sanghi

10. "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," Michael Wolff

Manhattan

1. "Manhattan Beach," Jennifer Egan

2. "The Handmaid’s Tale," Margaret Atwood

3. "Origin: A Novel," Dan Brown

4. "Sing, Unburied, Sing," Jesmyn Ward

5. "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," Michael Wolff

6. "Exit West," Mohsin Hamid

7. "Little Fires Everywhere," Celeste Ng

8. "Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of Family and Culture in Crisis," J.D. Vance

9. "Pachinko," Min Jin Lee

10. "The Underground Railroad," Colson Whitehead

Staten Island

1. "Fifty Fifty," Candice Fox and James Patterson

2. "Origin: A Novel," Dan Brown

3. "The People vs. Alex Cross," James Patterson

4. "Haunted," James O. Born and James Patterson

5. "Past Perfect," Danielle Steel

6. "Fairytale," Danielle Steel

7. "The 17th Suspect," James Patterson

8. "Every Breath You Take," Alafair Burke and Mary Higgins Clark

9. "End Game: Book 5," David Baldacci

10. "The Fallen," David Baldacci

Brooklyn Public Library Top 10

1. "Manhattan Beach," Jennifer Egan

2. "Sing, Unburied, Sing," Jesmyn Ward

3. "An American Marriage," Tayari Jones

4. "Fall from Grace," Danielle Steele

5. "Accidental Heroes," Danielle Steele

6. "Fifty Fifty," James Patterson and Candice Fox

7. "Little Fires Everywhere," Celeste Ng

8. "The Rooster Bar," John Grisham

9. "Red Alert," James Patterson

10. "End Game," David Baldacci

Queens Public Library Top 10

1. "Manhattan Beach," Jennifer Egan

2. "The Woman in the Window," A.J. Finn

3. "The Great Alone," Kristin Hannah

4. "The Fallen," David Baldacci

5. "The Rooster Bar," John Grisham

6. “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” Michael Wolff

7. "Origin," Dan Brown

8. "TASC: strategies, practice & review… : Test Assessing Secondary Completion,” Kaplan Pub.

9. “Fifty Fifty," James Patterson and Candice Fox

10. "I’ve Got My Eyes on You," Mary Higgins Clark