A nationwide tour will be launched in October.

Tony Award-winning “Newsies” will close its curtains on Broadway Aug. 24 before launching a nationwide tour in October.

The Disney production opened March 2012 at Nederlander Theatre and has been attended by over one million viewers and grossed over $100 million.

Only “Rent” has seen a longer run at the famed Nederlander.

Ticket and tour information can be found at newsiesthemusical.com.