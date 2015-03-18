Watch: North West takes a ride on ‘Frozen’ suitcase

We’re hoping North West rolls into NYFW FW16 like this.

North West is on a roll!

Literally.

Aunt Khloé Kardashian Instagrammed a video of the toddler rolling on the back of her ‘Frozen’ themed suitcase, while wearing a mini ‘Yeezus’ tour jacket, of course.

Formerly seen rolling her own ‘Frozen’ bag through Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport, the tot may be a bit exhausted from all her world travels.

We’re hoping North West rolls into next season’s New York Fashion Week just like this. Or to the Spotted Pig with father Kanye West, who has promised the Internet drinks with him.

Let it roll, let it roll!