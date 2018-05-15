'Tis the season for your favorite TV shows to get the ax.

The major networks have announced which newcomers -- “Rise,” “Marvel’s Inhumans,” “The Mayor,” “Life Sentence” -- and veterans -- “Quantico,” "Scorpion" -- are facing their final seasons or won't be returning at all.

Below, a look at shows with NYC ties that have recently been canceled for the 2018/2019 premiere season.

‘Quantico’ The New York City terrorism drama that made Priyanka Chopra a breakout star will come to a close with its third season finale, ABC confirmed May 11. It got the boot midseason and was moved from the network's Thursday slot to Friday nights at 8 p.m. What started as a fictional look into the FBI's Quantico base in Virginia in 2015 began to unravel into its second and third seasons with lead Alex Parrish (Chopra) jumping ship to the CIA and her fellow recruits Ryan Booth (Jake McLaughlin), Shelby Wyatt (Johanna Braddy) and Nimah Anwar (Yasmine Al Massri) taking on secret missions.

‘9JKL’ "Royal Pains" actor Mark Feuerstein is facing yet another sitcom cancellation. The actor's CBS comedy based on his own life in Manhattan only aired one season before getting axed on May 12. "9JKL" found humor in Feuerstein's location -- living next door to his family in an Upper East Side apartment -- but the real draw came from the actors who portrayed his parents, Linda Lavin and Elliott Gould.

‘Me, Myself & I’ The CBS sitcom's cancelation doesn't come as a surprise. "Saturday Night Live" alum and New Yorker Bobby Moynihan starred as a down-on-his-luck character whose life we're clued into at age 14, 40 and 65. Its "This Is Us" time jumping format didn't seem to work out. It was pulled from the schedule after only six episodes last fall and was officially canceled on May 12.

‘Great News’ A worthy "30 Rock" successor, this Tina Fey and Robert Carlock series was filmed in Los Angeles, Calif., but was supposed to be set in a Manhattan TV news studio. The series received some not-so-great news on May 11 when it was dropped by NBC after two seasons. The second season, starring Andrea Martin, Briga Heelan, pictured, and Nicole Richie, wrapped up in January.

‘Rise’ NBC's high school musical drama was set in Pennsylvania, but used Brooklyn, White Plains and other New York locations as its filming backdrop. It was compared to the likes of "Glee" and "Friday Night Lights," but couldn't measure up. The series, which starred Brooklyn actress Rosie Perez in a leading role, was canceled after its first season on May 11.

‘Wisdom of the Crowd’ "Wisdom of the Crowd" was pulled in November after Manhattan-born "Entourage" actor Jeremy Piven was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women that allegedly took place between 1985 and 1996. The CBS series did not order a second season and officially announced its cancelation on May 11.

‘Living Biblically’ The CBS sitcom was based on the novel "The Year of Living Biblically" by New York author A.J. Jacobs and featured Jay R. Ferguson in the leading role as a newspaper movie critic who adapts his life to the teachings of the Bible. It was canceled on May 11 after one season.