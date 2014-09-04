NYC fall arts preview: November

It’s getting colder, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some hot events.

It’s getting colder, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some hot events going on around the city that doesn’t sleep. amNewYork has you covered with it’s Fall Arts Preview in November.

NOV 4

The Met, in collaboration with the Hispanic Society of America, presents the exhibition “El Greco in New York” to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the death of the artist El Greco. The Frick is also hosting an exhibition of El Greco’s work. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, FREE-$25, metmuseum.org; through Feb. 1

NOV 5

It will be nonstop laughs as the New York Comedy Festival hits all over the Big Apple with funny folks like Amy Schumer, Marc Maron and even Bill Cosby. nycom edyfestival.com, through Nov. 9.

NOV 7

It’s never too early to get into the Christmas spirit with the 2014 Radio City Christmas Spectacular. Radio City Music Hall, $50-$100, radiocity.com, through Dec. 31

NOV 7

Bradley Cooper makes a remarkable transformation in “The Elephant Man,” a revival of Bernard Pomerance’s drama about a disfigured 19th-century Londoner. Booth Theater, $99-$169

NOV 12

Fitz & the Tantrums won’t throw a fit if you come rock out with the Los Angeles pop band at this show. Terminal 5, $40, terminal5nyc.com

NOV 15

The Food Network star hits the road with Alton Brown Live!, bringing his comedy, talk and cooking show to the Big Apple on this “Edible Inevitable Tour.” Beacon Theatre, $50-$80, beacontheatre.com

NOV 18

Rob McClure, Brynn O’Malley and Tony Danza star in “Honeymoon in Vegas,” a musical based on the 1992 comedy film. Nederlander Theatre, tickets start at $75, honeymoon broadway.com

NOV 21

World-renowned portrait photographer Annie Leibovitz presents a collection of personal photographs in her exhibit, “Annie Leibovitz: Pilgrimage.” New-York Historical Society, nyhistory.org, through Feb. 22

NOV 22

See how teams of researchers envisioned new architectural possibilities for six global metropolises from Hong Kong to Istanbul to Mumbai in the exhibit, “Uneven Growth: Tactical Urbanisms for Expanding Megacities.” Museum of Modern Art, moma.org, through May 10

NOV 28

The sugar plum fairies, dancing snowflakes and armies of toy soldiers and mice make their annual, anticipated return to Lincoln Center in the New York City Ballet’s production of “George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker.” It’s always a magical experience, no matter how many times you’ve seen it. David H. Koch Theater, tickets start at $35, nycballet.com, through Jan. 3