NYC free events: Joan Rivers and more



Joan Rivers

Comedian, fashion critic and red carpet staple Joan Rivers brings her unique brand of criticism to a new book, “Diary of a Mad Diva.” Get Joan’s take on current events, life, pop culture and, of course, celebrities as she provides readers with first-hand insight into a family vacation in Mexico, as well as trips between New York and L.A. where she hobnobs with the stars. Don’t miss Rivers in the flesh Monday night at Barnes & Noble Union Square. (Monday, 7 p.m., FREE, Barnes & Noble Union Square, 33 E. 17th St., 212-253-0810, bn.com)





Celebrate “Harry Potter” at The Scholastic Store this July

All you Potter-obsessed Muggles out there, July is your month to celebrate all things Harry, in honor of the boy-wizard’s July 31 birthday. Hop on the Hogwarts Express to The Scholastic Store every afternoon in July forvarious activities, the likes of Creature Feature Sundays, Muggle Mondays, Trivia Tuesdays, Wizard-Craft Wednesdays, Three Broomsticks Thursdays, Fun Fact Fridays and House Party Saturdays. Plus, for every copy purchased at the store, Scholastic will donate a copy to The Pajama Program, which provides PJs andbooks to children in need, many of whom are waiting to be adopted. Check the store’s Facebook page for event details. Expelliarmus! (Every day in July, 1-4 p.m., FREE, The Scholastic Store, 557 Broadway, 212-343-6166, scholastic.com/sohostore, facebook.com/scholasticstore)



Chuck Klosterman

Culture critic and New York Times bestselling author Chuck Klosterman (“Sex, Drugs and Cocoa Puffs”) will be at Barnes & Noble Union Square Tuesday discussing his latest book, “I Wear the Black Hat: Grappling with Villains (Real and Imagined).” In “Black Hat,” Klosterman examines our culture’s concept of villainy and the characteristics we attribute to the anti-hero, both real and imagined. (Tuesday, 7 p.m., FREE, Barnes & Noble Union Square, 33 E. 17th St., 212-253-0810, bn.com)



Juicy Drop and WWE’s ‘Dare to Test Your Limits’ Party

Does bullying leave a sour taste in your mouth? Well, put that to good use at this Dylan’s Candy Bar event, featuring Bazooka Brand’s Juicy Drop candy and WWE Superstar Santino Marella. Take the kids down to Dylan’s for the “Dare to Test Your Limits” Party this Wednesday, where Marella and Juicy Drop’s official luchador, Señor Sour, will be on hand to help kids push their boundaries and stand up to bullying. (Wednesday, 3 p.m., FREE, Dylan’s Candy Bar, second fl., 1011 Third Ave., dylanscandybar.com/info/newyork)



At Governors Island: Capa in Color

The work of famed photojournalist Robert Capa will be on display at Governors Island this summer, courtesy of the International Center of Photography. So hop on the ferry and head on over to take in the color work — a rare thing in the black-and-white world of World War II-era photography — of the photographic visionary, both during and after the war. The exhibit will be on view through Sept. 28. (Opens Thursday, Thurs.-Sun., 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., FREE, Nolan Park Building 4, Governors Island, icp.org/museum/)

